2027: ‘Tinubu Appearance On Campaign Trail Will Be Met With Collective Booing, Public Anger’ – Adebayo

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate for 2027, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has responded to President Bola Tinubu‘s plan to excuse himself from the rigours of physical campaigning in some states ahead of the presidential polls.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, while speaking at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, urged members to take the party’s message to Nigerians across states and local government areas while he continues to attend to governance matters.

Reacting through a statement issued on Wednesday by his Presidential Campaign’s Chief Communications Adviser, Mark Adebayo, the SDP candidate said Tinubu is afraid of Nigerians.

According to him, Tinubu is hiding and cannot face public anger, stressing that any appearance on a campaign trail will be met with collective booing of a betrayed populace.

Describing Tinubu as a president in absentia at a time Nigeria needs hands-on leadership, Adebayo said if Tinubu is too tired to campaign, he is too weak to govern.

Adebayo also cited what he called repeated instances of the President governing from a distance, including prolonged medical vacations disguised as working visits, absence during national emergencies and reliance on proxies to announce state policies.

He said, “Nigeria is too complex, too dynamic, and currently too distressed to be governed by remote control. We have seen repeated instances where the President is visibly missing when the country needs reassurance.

“From unannounced foreign trips during critical economic decisions to his complete silence during widespread regional protests, he has consistently acted like a president in absentia. If you are too tired to campaign, you are too weak to govern.

“The excuse of bowing out of the 2027 campaign is a cowardly smokescreen. The truth is that the President is terrified of the Nigerian people.

“He knows the pain his bad policies have inflicted on families. He is hiding because he cannot face public anger, and he knows any appearance on a campaign trail will be met with collective booing of a betrayed populace.

“It is time to face reality: step aside, go home, and let this country breathe.”