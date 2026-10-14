‘Tinubu Is Clearing The Mess You Left Behind’ – Keyamo Blasts Atiku

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has slammed African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over comments about the economic hardship Nigerians face.

Naija News reports that Atiku shared his concern in a post on 𝕏 while reacting to the rising cost of living and insecurity in the country.

He berated President Bola Tinubu’s administration for making life increasingly difficult for citizens.

He said Nigerian families were struggling to afford basic necessities, while many citizens continued to live in fear of kidnapping and attacks.

The former vice president subsequently urged registered voters to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of future elections.

In response, Keyamo, in a post via 𝕏, accused Atiku of hypocrisy for criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stressing that his record in government contradicted his remarks on the rising cost of living and insecurity in the country.

Keyamo also accused Atiku of overlooking his role in liquidating Nigeria Airways in September 2004, during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

According to the Minister, 25 years after Atiku left office as Vice President, Tinubu is still cleaning up the mess he left behind.

He said, “Your Excellency, Atiku Abubakar @atiku, this is hypocrisy at its peak! Let me just talk only about the sector that I head, Aviation.

“In September, 2004, when you were Vice-President, your Government woke up one morning and liquidated Nigeria Airways, throwing thousands of Nigerian out of jobs and into sorrow and pain. To add salt into their wounds, you refused to pay them their pensions and gratuities, running into billions of Naira.

“Twenty-two years later, after many of them have died out of frustration, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT is now clearing the mess you left behind. Over a month ago, Mr. President approved and released the total sum N36 billion to bring succour to these families. They have started receiving alerts and praying for Mr. President. In fact, the President was given an Award for this by the workers’ union a few weeks ago.

“Yet you sit down there and pontificate? It’s only the younger ones who don’t know your history you can attempt to hoodwink, but we will expose you to them. You cannot disguise your inordinate ambition in a cloud of rhetorical gibberish.

“When it is convenient for you, you claim some credit of the Obasanjo-Atiku government and when not convenient, you say Obasanjo was in charge and not you as Vice-President. The proper posturing of a con artist!”