How Remi Tinubu Helped My Akara Business – UNN Graduate

A Nigerian akara vendor, Ayobami Ogunmoroti, popularly known as Ayo Alakara, has disclosed how financial support from First Lady Oluremi Tinubu helped him expand his Akara business.

Ogunmoroti, who is a graduate of Political Science Education from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), stated that he successfully expanded his business from operating under a tree to owning a food kiosk.

Naija News reports that he made the disclosure on his TikTok page on Tuesday.

Ogunmoroti thanked the First Lady for the support, saying it came at a critical time in his business.

He said, “I saw a trending video of our First Lady, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, where she said she empowered one university graduate who sells akara in Abuja.

“Yes, I received the money. The money came at the right time for me. In fact, I was frying Akara under this tree before. But when I received the money, I was able to build this very befitting food kiosk for myself, where I now sell akara today.”

He added, “Thank you very much, ma. I cannot appreciate you enough. The money came at the right time for me.

“May God Almighty continue to support you, support your husband, and support your administration.”

The First Lady had earlier said her office quietly supported a university graduate selling akara in Abuja after learning about his business.

According to her, the intervention enabled him to employ 12 workers

In a 2024 interview with PUNCH, the vendor said he ventured into the akara business during his National Youth Service Corps after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his income.

He later relocated to Abuja, where he rebranded his business as “Akara Ayo”, introducing branded packaging and delivery services.