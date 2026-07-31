Learn Contentment, Do Not Be Beggarly – Remi Tinubu Warns Nigerian Youths

First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has advised Nigerian youths to work hard and achieve greatness.

Naija News reports that Tinubu warned against becoming complacent with little accomplishments.

She gave the advice on Friday while receiving the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Wing at the State House in Abuja, where she also donated nine buses to the party’s youth leaders to support their activities

According to a statement released by her Senior Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady encouraged the youths to embrace diligence, patience, integrity and hard work as essential virtues for success.

“God always know our needs, and that is what the young people do not know; they are always in a hurry,” she said.

She added, “And I am teaching you how to learn contentment and not be beggarly.”

Drawing a lesson from the eagle, the First Lady urged the youths to develop resilience and chart their own paths in life.

“You have to have the Eagles mentality. When the Eagle see the storm, he laughs at it and sees how he can fly above it. That is what you should all do. You should always look for your own path and not because that person has it, I want it,” she said.

Senator Tinubu also commended the APC youth leadership for working in unity to strengthen the party’s activities, particularly at the grassroots, and urged them to continue projecting the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

She said, “As one of the arms of the ruling party, with a mandate to carry the banner of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, its members and leaders must show resilience and deep commitment to a tomorrow built on hope.”

To support the youth wing’s operations, the First Lady presented nine buses to the APC National Youth Leader, Deputy National Youth Leader, zonal leaders and the Federal Capital Territory leadership for use during party activities and community service.