Uzodimma Meets Tinubu, Reveals Details Of Discussion

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where both leaders discussed national security, economic reforms, infrastructure development and other issues affecting the country.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Uzodimma said the discussions centred on efforts by the Federal Government to strengthen security, improve economic performance and accelerate development across the federation.

The governor congratulated President Tinubu on the successful rescue of the schoolchildren recently abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He described the operation as evidence of the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting the lives of Nigerians and tackling insecurity across the country.

Uzodimma also commended the President for the recent increase in Nigeria’s crude oil production, saying the development would boost government revenue, strengthen the economy and provide additional resources for national development.

The governor reiterated his support for the establishment of state police, saying the proposed security structure would complement existing federal security agencies and enable states to respond more effectively to local security challenges.

According to him, decentralising policing would improve intelligence gathering and strengthen efforts to combat crime across the country.

Uzodimma also briefed the President on major infrastructure and development projects being implemented by his administration in Imo State.

He said the projects were improving residents’ quality of life, enhancing connectivity and creating greater economic opportunities for businesses and investors.

According to the governor, the initiatives align with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda by promoting inclusive growth and sustainable development.

The governor extended an invitation to Tinubu to visit Imo State to commission completed projects executed by his administration.

He expressed confidence that the President’s visit would further strengthen collaboration between the Federal Government and the state government in advancing development initiatives.