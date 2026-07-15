French President Macron Plans State Visit To Nigeria

French President Emmanuel Macron will undertake a state visit to Nigeria later this year as both countries move to deepen cooperation in trade, security, agriculture and democratic governance.

The French Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Marc Fonbaustier, announced the planned visit during the celebration of France’s National Day in Abuja on Tuesday night.

Naija News understands that Fonbaustier said Macron’s visit would come two years after President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Paris and provide an opportunity for both leaders to assess the progress recorded under the existing bilateral cooperation framework.

The ambassador, who described the announcement as a “scoop,” did not provide a specific date but said the French President would travel to Nigeria in the autumn.

“Secondly, a scoop. I am pleased and honoured to announce that, two years after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to Paris, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, will travel to Nigeria for another state visit this fall,” he said.

“Together, our two Presidents will assess the progress of our roadmap and outline the key elements of our relationship for the years to come. These will undoubtedly be ambitious and mutually beneficial for our two peoples.”

Fonbaustier said the relationship between Nigeria and France was founded on equality and mutual respect rather than interference or imposition.

Speaking on the values of liberty, equality and fraternity associated with the birth of the French Republic, the envoy said the principle of equality had practical implications for relations between both countries.

“First and foremost, equality. I say this, and I say it with pride, that the partnership between Nigeria and France is, in reality, not just in words, a partnership between equals,” he said.

According to him, the principle of equality among countries remained a cornerstone of the United Nations Charter, which Nigeria and France continued to defend.

“In our bilateral relationship, this principle has concrete implications. It means avoiding prejudice, not imposing anything and not interfering,” Fonbaustier said.

“On the contrary, it means listening to each other, communicating openly and making decisions together.”

He added that the common interests of both countries were clearly understood and centred on improving the welfare of their citizens.

The ambassador said Nigeria and France shared economic and social development goals, including job creation, improvement in living standards and environmental protection.

“We want the economic and social development of both our countries, for our citizens, for job creation and for improving the standards of living, with due respect for the environment, biodiversity, water and air,” he said.

Fonbaustier cited recent partnerships involving French and Nigerian companies as evidence of strengthening commercial relations.

Fonbaustier said Nigeria and France remained committed to democracy, the rule of law, freedom of expression and equal opportunities for men and women.

He added that the French Embassy was supporting women, young people and persons living with disabilities through initiatives aimed at strengthening their economic and social participation.

The envoy said the relationship between both countries extended beyond government-to-government engagements and included civil society, private sector and cultural cooperation.