Mary Habila: ADC Asks Umahi To Step Aside, Accuses Tinubu Govt Of Cover-ups

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called for an independent investigation into the death of Mary Habila, who reportedly died at the residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi.

Naija News reports that the opposition party also urged the minister to step aside pending the outcome of the investigation, arguing that his continued stay in office could undermine public confidence in any probe.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC described the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death as a matter of public interest that required a transparent and credible investigation.

The party said the reported death of a citizen in the residence of a serving cabinet minister had gone beyond a private tragedy and demanded public accountability.

“The African Democratic Congress is deeply disturbed by the unresolved circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Ms Mary Habila, who reportedly died within the residence of the Honourable Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi,” the statement read.

“Every Nigerian life matters. But when a citizen dies in the home of a serving cabinet minister, the matter immediately transcends private tragedy and becomes a question of public accountability.”

The party said only a thorough, transparent and independent investigation could inspire public confidence.

According to the ADC, several questions surrounding the incident remain unanswered.

“What exactly was the nature of Ms Habila’s official assignment? Why was she residing in the Minister’s private residence? What were the precise circumstances leading to her death? What have investigators established so far?” it asked.

“These are legitimate questions that can only be answered by facts and evidence, not assurances.”

The ADC called for an investigation outside the control of the Executive, insisting that the inquiry should include a comprehensive autopsy and the publication of its findings.

“We therefore call for an independent investigation that is completely removed from the control or influence of the Executive,” the statement added.

“This inquiry must include a full autopsy to determine the exact cause of Ms Habila’s death and a public report of its findings. This is the only way to ensure that justice is done and is seen to be done.”

The party warned that any process perceived as lacking independence would further erode public confidence in government institutions.

The ADC also asked Umahi to temporarily vacate office pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The least that should be expected is that the Minister, namely Senator David Umahi, should immediately step aside from office pending the conclusion of an independent investigation,” the party stated.

It argued that public office holders facing serious allegations should not remain in office while investigations are ongoing.

The opposition party accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of shielding senior government officials from scrutiny whenever controversies arise.

According to the ADC, the government had developed a pattern of defending political appointees rather than allowing independent investigations to establish the facts.

“Time and again, whenever serious allegations arise around members of the administration, the default instinct of government is not to facilitate independent scrutiny but to build a wall of political protection around its own,” the statement read.

It further alleged that the administration had created what it described as “scandal insurance” for senior officials.

“The Tinubu administration appears more eager to defend reputations than to establish facts and submit to accountability,” it added.

The party extended condolences to Habila’s family, saying they deserved the truth about the circumstances surrounding her death.

“The ADC extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Mary Habila. Their daughter deserves dignity. Her family deserves the truth. And Nigeria deserves a government that understands that accountability is not an inconvenience to be managed but the very foundation of public trust,” the statement said.