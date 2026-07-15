The Easiest Way To Anger President Tinubu Is To Criticise Buhari – Shettima

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu never plays the blame game, and is ready to take responsibility for all his decisions.

According to Shettima, President Tinubu recognizes that for everything that happens in his administration, the buck stops at his table.

The Vice President categorically disclosed that President Tinubu usually gets angry when anyone criticises the late former President Muhammadu Buhari because he is ready to take responsibility for every one of his own actions.

Naija News reports that Shettima made the submission on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking at the Agric Development and Investment Summit, where he described President Tinubu as a game changer who is ready to take far-reaching decisions in order to reposition Nigeria’s economy.

According to him, some of the reforms instituted by the Tinubu administration are already yielding rewards, adding that Nigeria is central to every good thing that is set to happen in Africa.

He appealed to all stakeholders, including development partners, to support the government in the task of repositioning the country.

“He is not someone who is fond of the blame game. For the past three years, the easiest way to you can earn the wrath of President Tinubu is to criticise Muhammadu Buhari. No, the buck stops at his desk and he is ready to take responsibility for whatever comes out of his actions,” he said.

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