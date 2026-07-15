Healing Has Come To Nigeria Through Tinubu – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has declared that President Bola Tinubu is God-sent.

According to Umahi, there is evidence that God sent Tinubu to fix and heal Nigeria.

Umahi said that through road infrastructure, Tinubu is ensuring that he fixes Nigeria and creates employment for Nigerians.

Naija News reports that the minister spoke during the inspection of a road in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

According to Umahi: “I think healing has come to the land through President Bola Tinubu and the evidence is there, you can see the road you have being plying on all the way from Abakaliki to this point.

“So what else are we talking about, road infrastructure is very critical in the development of any nation.

“Look at the little time it’s taking us from Abakaliki to here, if the road is not good, what are we talking about?

“When people talk about hunger, do you see the sea of heads that are employed by these companies doing this job?

“If this infrastructure is not going on, these people will be on the road, some might even be tempted to be kidnappers.

“So the infrastructure the president is doing, among other things, is creating employment.

“I stopped over there to buy garden egg, the person selling it has created value, sand is being sold, chippings is being sold, iron rod being sold, cement being sold, and all these are local contents, so I do not know what else people say that we should do.”