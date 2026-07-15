Family Announces Burial Of Physiotherapist Mary Habila Found Dead In Umahi’s House

26-year-old physiotherapist, Mary Habila, also known as Mara, found dead under controversial circumstances at the residence of Minister of Works, David Umahi, in Uburu, Ebonyi State, is set to be laid to rest.

The burial arrangements for the young healthcare professional, as announced by the family, come as police investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death continue.

Naija News reports that Habila, who was serving as a physiotherapist, was reportedly found naked when her body was removed from the minister’s quarters. There have been demands for transparency and an autopsy over the circumstances surrounding her demise.

According to a funeral announcement from her family, Mary Habila was born on September 18, 2000, and died on June 27, 2026, at age 26.

The family disclosed that her funeral service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Deeper Life Bible Church in Nok, Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Relatives, friends, colleagues, church members and sympathisers are expected to gather in Nok to pay their final respects to the late physiotherapist, whose sudden death has left her family and community devastated.

Meanwhile, the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has called for a coroner’s inquest into Habila’s death, insisting that no burial should take place until investigators complete forensic examinations into the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a statement via his social media page, Sowore said the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death should be subjected to an independent investigation before her burial, urging relevant authorities to carry out all procedures required by law, including an autopsy where necessary.

He added, “There MUST be a coroner’s inquest into the death of Mary Habila at the residence of Tinubu’s Minister of Works, David Umahi.”