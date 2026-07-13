‘They Murdered My Brother, Shot At Me’ – Sowore Accuses Govt

Human rights activist and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that he and members of his family have been subjected to years of persecution by successive Nigerian governments, including the current administration.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the claims in a statement shared on his official social media page on Sunday, where he outlined what he described as a long history of harassment and intimidation.

The activist claimed that actions taken against him over the years affected his education and freedom of movement.

According to him, he was expelled from the University of Lagos on two occasions and was also denied access to his National Youth Service Corps certificate.

He alleged, “They targeted my education, resulting in my expulsion from the University of Lagos twice.

“They seized my NYSC certificate, hoping I would never secure employment after graduation.”

Sowore further claimed that his international passport had been confiscated several times, preventing him from travelling and keeping him away from his family for long periods.

“They have repeatedly confiscated my travel documents, especially my international passport, keeping me separated from my family for extended periods,” he said.

The former presidential candidate also alleged that he had been arrested, prosecuted and physically attacked because of his activism.

He further claimed that members of his family and associates had also suffered as a result of his activities.

“They have imprisoned me, prosecuted me, assaulted me, shot at me, harassed those around me, murdered my brother, and tried to break my resolve,” Sowore alleged.

He did not provide fresh evidence in the statement to support the allegations.

Despite the alleged persecution, Sowore insisted that he remained committed to his convictions.

He said the experiences had not weakened his determination to continue speaking out on issues affecting the country.

“But they have failed. Persecution cannot defeat conviction, and these acts will not delay their day of judgment,” he stated.