Tinubu’s Minister, Umahi Speaks On Lady Who Died In His House

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has dismissed claims that the death of a nurse, Mary Habila, at his residence in Ebonyi State was concealed.

Naija News reports that Umahi said the deceased’s relatives raised the alarm, forced open the door to her room and invited medical personnel, who took her to the hospital in an attempt to revive her.

The minister spoke on Sunday while inspecting construction work on the Ebonyi section of the Calabar–Ebonyi–Benue–Nasarawa–Abuja superhighway.

He added that the incident was promptly reported to the police and that an autopsy had been ordered to establish the cause of death.

Umahi said doctors from the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital responded after the deceased’s relatives became concerned about her condition.

He said, “The family broke the girl’s door, called doctors from DUFUTH, who took her to the hospital and did everything to revive her, but failed.

“The family reported the matter to the police, so where is the secrecy?”

The minister maintained that the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death were being handled openly by the appropriate authorities.

Umahi disclosed that he had directed that a post-mortem examination be conducted with the consent of the deceased’s parents.

He said the autopsy would help determine the cause of death and address speculation surrounding the incident.

The minister described Habila as a committed worker at the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital.

Umahi also said he had instructed his lawyers to take action against individuals circulating reports he considered false and damaging.

According to him, the deceased’s parents were in Ebonyi and would address journalists on the matter.

He added that the family also intended to institute legal proceedings against those allegedly spreading misinformation about Habila’s death.