2027: 3 Parties Miss INEC Deadline To Submit Presidential Candidates

Three political parties failed to submit their presidential and vice-presidential candidates on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal, which closed at 11:59 pm on Tuesday.

This was confirmed by an INEC official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly on the matter.

Naija News understands that the affected parties are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Nyesom Wike, and the Labour Party (LP) faction led by Nenadi Usman.

“As of now, only about three political parties are yet to upload the names of their presidential and running mate candidates. They are APGA, the PDP (Wike faction) and the LP (Nenadi faction). Virtually every other party has filed its candidates,” the official said as quoted by Daily Trust.

INEC had earlier announced that parties had until midnight on Tuesday, July 14, to complete the process after it extended the earlier deadline of Saturday, July 11.

The commission had warned that no further extension would be granted.

Apart from the three parties said to have missed the deadline for uploading their candidates, the INEC official said almost all registered political parties have successfully uploaded the names of their candidates for the 2027 general elections.

The 2027 presidential election is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 16th January.