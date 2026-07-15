ADP Presidential Candidate Names Running Mate For 2027 Election

The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for the 2027 general election, Aliyu Bin Abbas, has named Chinazam Ike as his running mate.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a statement signed by Abba’s special adviser on Media and Publicity, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson.

According to him, the move is a strategic decision targeted at providing a united, inclusive, competent, and youth-driven leadership for Nigerians.

“This strategic decision reflects our unwavering commitment to building a united, inclusive, competent, and youth-driven leadership that truly represents the aspirations of all Nigerians.

“Together, we are determined to offer a credible alternative capable of restoring hope, strengthening national unity, promoting economic prosperity and delivering purposeful governance,” he said.

The presidential flag-bearer described Ike as a distinguished political leader, entrepreneur, and passionate youth advocate from the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

“With over two decades of leadership and political experience, he has served with distinction in several strategic capacities, including as former chairman and vice chairman of the Forum of National Youth Leaders of Political Parties in Nigeria and as the National Youth Leader of ADP.

“Beyond politics, Hon. Ike has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the private sector as the project director of Season.com Nig. Ltd., contributing significantly to sustainable housing development and economic growth.

“He is widely admired for his integrity, visionary leadership, inclusiveness and unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, national development and democratic values,” the statement added.

The statement explained that the Aliyu Bin Abbas-Chinazam Ike ticket represents a generational shift and a renewed national vision anchored on competence, justice, equity, innovation, and service. It symbolizes the coming together of Nigerians across regional, ethnic, and religious divides in pursuit of a stronger, more prosperous, and more united nation.

“We call on Nigerians, particularly the youth, women, professionals, traditional institutions, civil society, and all lovers of democracy, to join this historic movement as we work collectively towards birthing a New Nigeria founded on justice, opportunity, security, and shared prosperity,” he said.