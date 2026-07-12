My Church Has A Say On Who Rules Nigeria – Oyedepo Declares Political Influence Ahead Of 2027

The General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said members of his church are capable of changing the trajectory of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the clergyman stated this on Sunday while delivering a sermon titled, ‘Breaking the Curses of Life’, during a service at Canaanland, Ota, Ogun State.

He vowed that his church would have a say in the coming election, citing the numerical strength of the organisation.

Oyedepo urged worshippers to ensure that they obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The clergyman described participation in the electoral process as a civic responsibility, stating that church members have the right to determine who their leaders will be.

Addressing the congregation, the cleric said Christians should actively participate in determining who governs the country rather than remaining indifferent to political processes.

“We have a civic responsibility as responsible citizens of our various nations

“We are not passers-by in our nations. We are bona fide citizens of the nation, and we have a right to participate in who governs us.

“We have a right to determine who rules us. And this church, with the millions that we have, has a say in it. So be part of it,” he said.