Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 15th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 15th July, 2026.

The self-proclaimed Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, has been arrested over allegations of forgery, fraud and impersonation.

According to TVC, his arrest followed a bench warrant issued on Tuesday by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja after he failed to appear for his trial.

Adeyemi is being prosecuted alongside two other defendants on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

The case is marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025.

The matter was listed as number 12 on the court’s cause list, but Adeyemi was absent when it was called.

Following his non-appearance, the Inspector-General of Police, who is prosecuting the case, applied for a warrant compelling his arrest.

Justice Umar granted the request and directed security agencies to bring the defendant before the court. Adeyemi was reportedly arrested shortly after the order was issued.

The Nigerian Senate has rejected calls by Governor Seyi Makinde for international agencies such as the United Nations (UN) to investigate the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers from Oyo State.

The Senate on Tuesday, said the matter is an internal security affair that should be handled within Nigeria.

The lawmakers cautioned that such calls could undermine ongoing efforts by the federal government and security agencies in tackling terrorism and kidnapping.

Naija News reports that the Senate declaration follows calls by Governor Makinde for the United Nations (UN) and international human rights organisations to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

He made the call on Monday during a broadcast shortly after receiving the rescued pupils and teachers at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

The victims were abducted on May 15 before regaining their freedom after several weeks in captivity.

However, the Senate on Tuesday during its plenary, resolved that the governor should desist from escalating internal security challenges to the international community.

The position of the upper chamber followed a point raised by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who accused the governor of politicising the country’s security challenges.

Oshiomhole argued that Makinde’s call for a UN-backed investigation amounted to an attempt to undermine the efforts of Nigeria’s security agencies and compromise the country’s sovereignty.

The Senate subsequently urged the Oyo State governor to allow relevant national authorities to handle investigations into the abduction and the circumstances surrounding the prolonged captivity of the pupils and teachers.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) faction led by Nafiu Bala Gombe has issued a 7-day ultimatum to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, to immediately desist from parading himself as the party’s 2027 presidential candidate.

Naija News reports that Gombe, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said Atiku is not the 2027 presidential candidate of the ADC and charged him to apologise to its members and stakeholders for making unauthorised statements on the party’s behalf.

Gombe also asked Atiku to stop using the ADC name, logo, and emblem to spread falsehoods and misinformation about the party, stressing that failure to comply will result in a legal suit against him.

Nafiu also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately remove the names of Senator David Mark-led members of the NWC from the Commission’s portal and immediately upload and recognise what he termed the “only the authentic members” of the party’s NWC in compliance with the recent judgment of the court.

The House of Representatives has withdrawn its earlier constitutional amendment bill seeking to establish state police and resolved to consider a similar proposal transmitted by the Executive.

Naija News reports that the decision was taken during plenary on Tuesday, when lawmakers subjected the Executive-sponsored bill to its first and second readings.

The development effectively puts the House’s previous proposal on hold as members shift attention to the version presented by the Executive.

Following debate on the general principles of the bill, the House approved it for second reading.

The proposed legislation was thereafter referred to the House Committee on Constitutional Review for further legislative scrutiny.

At the committee stage, lawmakers are expected to examine the key provisions of the bill, including the proposed structure, funding and operational framework for state police.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday reserved judgment in the appeals challenging a Federal High Court decision ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and four other political parties.

A three-member panel led by Justice Abba Mohammed announced that the case was ready for judgment after lawyers representing all the parties adopted their briefs of argument.

The other political parties affected by the lower court’s decision are the Action Peoples Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), Accord Party (AP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The appellate court said the date for judgment would be communicated to the parties.

The Senate on Tuesday identified three security personnel who lost their lives during the operation that secured the release of abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Naija News reports that the upper chamber also disclosed that another soldier sustained injuries during the operation, which ended the victims’ 56-day captivity.

It called on the Federal Government to ensure the prompt payment of death benefits, pensions, insurance claims, and other entitlements owed to the families of fallen personnel.

The resolutions followed the consideration of a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and co-sponsored by the remaining 108 senators.

The lawmakers commended President Bola Tinubu for what they described as his “decisive leadership, strategic direction and unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.”

Leading the debate, Bamidele recalled that terrorists abducted 39 pupils and seven teachers from schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede has vowed to step away from national advocacy.

Naija News reports that the thespian was reacting to online backlash over her comments regarding structural political corruption.

She had criticized the systemic issue of double taxation, where citizens are forced to fund their own basic infrastructure despite fulfilling their civic duties, while public revenues are allegedly diverted to political elites

”So after they work hard to earn and then pay their taxes, they should help the government to provide a better life for the masses. While the tax collected is meant for some family members. This country has stretched my mental health to its limits,” she initially stated.

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has spoken up about relationship proposals from admirers shortly after the crash of her second marriage to her husband, Bobby Maris.

Naija News reports that Uche, in a post on her Instagram page, revealed that she has received over 100 direct messages from men in just one day.

Ogbodo, however, explained that she is not ready to enter a new relationship, adding that she would like to take a break before considering one.

She said, “Nah wah ooooo!. It’s like all these men I’ve been looking for a way to get to me,’cos what in the heaven is going on in my DM. Guys make unah Chill ooo! I’m not searching yet ! Let me breathe 1st Ogini nu! 100 dms a day is too much for just me nah Haba!.”

Leandro Trossard is set to leave Arsenal after the Premier League champions agreed a permanent deal with Turkish giants Besiktas.

Leandro Trossard, a 31-year-old Belgian forward, has been permitted to travel to Istanbul to complete a medical before finalising his move to the Turkish Super Lig club.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will receive an initial €18 million, with a further €2 million in performance-related add-ons, taking the total package to €20 million. The deal is worth around £17 million.

Arsenal confirmed the agreement in an official statement earlier today, July 14. “We can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the permanent transfer of Leandro Trossard,” it said.

FIFA has appointed American referee Ismail Elfath to officiate Wednesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina in Atlanta.

FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that Elfath will oversee the blockbuster showdown at Atlanta Stadium at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, assisted by fellow Americans Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins. Italy’s Maurizio Mariani will serve as fourth official, with Daniele Bindoni named reserve assistant referee.

Elfath’s appointment has already drawn attention because of Messi’s remarkable record in matches involving the American. According to reports by Wales Online and NY Sports Day, the Argentina captain has won all five games in which Elfath has officiated or served as an official.

The run includes four Inter Miami victories, the 2023 Leagues Cup final and the 2022 World Cup final, where Elfath was the fourth official as Argentina defeated France on penalties.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.