‘Let Me Breath First’ – Uche Ogbodo Reacts To Male Attention After Purported Split From Husband

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has spoken up about relationship proposals from admirers shortly after the crash of her second marriage to her husband, Bobby Maris.

Naija News reports that Uche, in a post on her Instagram page, revealed that she has received over 100 direct messages from men in just one day.

Ogbodo, however, explained that she is not ready to enter a new relationship, adding that she would like to take a break before considering one.

She said, “Nah wah ooooo!. It’s like all these men I’ve been looking for a way to get to me,’cos what in the heaven is going on in my DM. Guys make unah Chill ooo! I’m not searching yet ! Let me breathe 1st Ogini nu! 100 dms a day is too much for just me nah Haba!.”

Recall that Uche Ogbodo intensified reports surrounding her purported crashed marriage after sharing a series of emotional posts on her Instagram Story.

In a social media post, Ogbodo questioned why society finds it acceptable for a man to become tired of a marriage but criticises a woman for expressing the same feeling.

She said she was tired and wondered why admitting it should be considered wrong.

The actress also suggested that a woman’s happiness in marriage in Nigeria often depends on having the right connections. She questioned why deciding not to continue in a marriage should be treated as a sin.

She further warned against being pushed beyond her limit, describing herself as someone who could only endure so much.

Ogbodo reflected on spending eight years of her life in the marriage and questioned whether people expected her to remain for 20 years or until she was dead before her pain would be acknowledged.