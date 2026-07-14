Arsenal Confirm Leandro Trossard Exit As Belgian Forward Joins Besiktas

Leandro Trossard is set to leave Arsenal after the Premier League champions agreed a permanent deal with Turkish giants Besiktas.

Leandro Trossard, a 31-year-old Belgian forward, has been permitted to travel to Istanbul to complete a medical before finalising his move to the Turkish Super Lig club.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will receive an initial €18 million, with a further €2 million in performance-related add-ons, taking the total package to €20 million. The deal is worth around £17 million.

Arsenal confirmed the agreement in an official statement earlier today, July 14. “We can confirm that we have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the permanent transfer of Leandro Trossard,” it said.

“With a transfer fee agreed, Leo, 31, has been granted permission to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of his move to the Turkish Super Lig club.

“We will provide a further update once the transfer has been completed.”

Besiktas also confirmed Trossard was due to arrive at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport on Tuesday evening to complete the transfer.

Trossard brings the curtain down on a successful three-and-a-half-year spell in north London after making 174 appearances for the Gunners and scoring 36 goals.

He played a key role in Mikel Arteta’s side last season, contributing eight goals and 11 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions as Arsenal won the Premier League title and finished runners-up in the UEFA Champions League.

His departure is expected to accelerate Arsenal’s search for reinforcements on the left wing, with Morgan Rogers, Bradley Barcola and Christos Tzolis among the players linked with the club during the summer transfer window.