Brighton Complete Club Record Deal For Luka Vuskovic

Brighton have completed the signing of Croatia international Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham Hotspur in a club record deal worth £46 million.

Luka Vuskovic, a 19-year-old centre-back, has signed a five-year contract at the Amex Stadium, with the Seagulls holding the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months. The fee could eventually reach £50 million through performance-related add-ons.

Brighton had two offers for Vuskovic rejected last month before reaching an agreement with Spurs for one of Europe’s most highly rated young defenders.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said the club had tracked the teenager’s progress for some time and believes he has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League.

“Last season, he demonstrated he can play at a very high level, and we want to help him build on that within our environment,” said Hurzeler.

“There’s been a lot of external noise about Luka joining us, but he is still a young guy who will need time to adjust to the demands of playing for Brighton and the Premier League.

“We are confident that he will take this in his stride, though.”

Vuskovic officially joined Tottenham in 2025 after agreeing his move from Hajduk Split two years earlier. He was immediately loaned to Hamburg, where he enjoyed an outstanding campaign, making 30 Bundesliga appearances and scoring six goals.

His performances earned him the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season award and a place in the league’s Team of the Year.

The Croatian arrives at Brighton as a replacement for Dutch defender Jan Paul van Hecke, who has completed a £52 million move to Tottenham on a long-term contract.

Vuskovic, who was born in Split, Croatia, progressed through Hajduk Split’s academy and made history as the youngest player to appear in Croatia’s top flight at just 16. He also became the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer.

At the international level, he has already won six senior caps for Croatia, scoring once, and made his FIFA World Cup debut against England during last month’s group stage.

Brighton will begin their 2026/27 Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa on Sunday, 23 August.