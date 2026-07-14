Manchester United Sign Karl Darlow As Red Devils Continue Midfield Hunt

Manchester United have completed the signing of experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow on a free transfer, with the club also pressing ahead with plans to strengthen their midfield before the new season.

Karl Darlow, a 35-year-old Wales international, joins Old Trafford as the club’s new backup goalkeeper after signing a contract that runs until June 2028. The agreement also includes the option of a further 12 months.

United confirmed the move in a statement, saying: “Manchester United are delighted to confirm the arrival of Karl Darlow, subject to the completion of registration formalities.

“The Wales international has signed a deal until June 2028, which includes an option for a one-year extension.”

Darlow arrives with plenty of experience, having made 279 senior appearances during his career, including 74 in the Premier League. He spent last season as Leeds United’s first-choice goalkeeper, keeping five clean sheets.

While United have added depth in goal, the club’s recruitment drive is far from over. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that United remain in the market for another midfielder despite already wrapping up deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Santos has already been unveiled after his move from Chelsea, while Tielemans has completed his medical and is expected to be announced officially.

According to Romano, United believe further reinforcements are needed in midfield, particularly with Casemiro set to leave. The club are now targeting another defensive midfielder.