Nigeria’s Zadok Yohanna Earns Place In 2026 Golden Boy Top 100

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Nigerian teenager Zadok Yohanna has been named among the top 100 contenders for the 2026 European Golden Boy award after earning a place in the latest rankings released by Italian sports daily Tuttosport.

The annual list recognises the best players under the age of 21 based on their performances during the calendar year. Zadok Yohanna, 19, is ranked 80th after an impressive first half of 2026.

The Nigerian winger completed a move to Premier League side Brighton from Swedish club AIK Stockholm earlier this summer, signing a five-year contract that will keep him at the Amex Stadium until June 2031.

Yohanna caught the eye during his time in Sweden, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 18 appearances for AIK.

His displays also earned him a call-up to Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 Unity Cup, although the Swedish club declined to release him because the competition was played outside FIFA’s official international window.

Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal tops the latest rankings but cannot win the award again after claiming the prize in 2024, with Golden Boy rules preventing previous winners from receiving it twice.

Other leading names on the shortlist include Arsenal’s England defender Miles Lewis-Skelly, Chelsea’s Brazilian forward Estevao, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery, Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi, Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande, Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, Bayern Munich youngster Lennart Karl and Chelsea defender Jorrel Hato.

The Golden Boy award has produced some of football’s biggest stars over the years. Lionel Messi, Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Aguero, Isco, Pedri, Gavi and Jude Bellingham are among the former winners.

Spain remains the most successful nation in the award’s history with four winners, followed by France with three. Argentina, Brazil, England, the Netherlands and Portugal have each produced two Golden Boy winners.