Nigerians Are Not Worth Fighting For – Yvonne Jegede

Nigerian actress Yvonne Jegede has vowed to step away from national advocacy.

Naija News reports that the thespian was reacting to online backlash over her comments regarding structural political corruption.

She had criticized the systemic issue of double taxation, where citizens are forced to fund their own basic infrastructure despite fulfilling their civic duties, while public revenues are allegedly diverted to political elites

”So after they work hard to earn and then pay their taxes, they should help the government to provide a better life for the masses. While the tax collected is meant for some family members. This country has stretched my mental health to its limits,” she initially stated.

Her comment however, stirred mixed reactions.

Reacting Jegede fumed that Nigerians are “not worth fighting for”.

She asserted that the public often responds negatively to figures who speak out against governance failures.

”The more I speak of the uncommon things I see happening in my country, the more people drag me. I see why people stay quiet in times of crisis. I wasn’t born to look the other way when humanity is being trampled upon but you see Nigerians aren’t worth fighting for because bigotry is the other of the day,” she added.