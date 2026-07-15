How DSS, Police Tracked ‘Fake PFIPC DG’ Before Osun Arrest

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday arrested Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-styled Director-General of the disputed Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), following a bench warrant issued by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Adeyemi was arrested in Osun State after failing to appear for his scheduled arraignment on an eight-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

Justice Mohammed Umar issued the arrest warrant after the prosecution informed the court that the defendant was absent when the case was called.

The matter is marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025.

The prosecution counsel, Wisdom Madaki, made an oral application asking the court to issue a bench warrant against Adeyemi over his absence.

Adeyemi’s counsel, Genesis Francis, opposed the request, telling the court that his client feared for his life and had written to President Bola Tinubu over alleged threats.

Francis said Adeyemi wanted to remain alive to defend himself against the allegations before the court.

Responding, Justice Umar said, “The court will help him be alive,” before granting the prosecution’s application and ordering the defendant’s arrest.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until September 30, 2026, for arraignment.

The Personal Assistant to the Force Public Relations Officer, Aminu Koji, confirmed that Adeyemi was arrested by operatives of the Police Intelligence Response Team in Osun State.

“We have just confirmed the arrest of Mr Adeniyi Adeyemi by a team of the Intelligence Response Team in Osun State. Thank you,” Koji said in a terse statement to journalists.

A video released by TVC News also showed Adeyemi in police custody following the operation.

The police had on November 27, 2025, filed an eight-count charge against Adeyemi and two other suspects identified only as Femi and Anu.

The two other defendants are said to be at large.

The defendants were accused of conspiracy, forgery and impersonation in connection with the operation of the PFIPC, an organisation the Presidency has repeatedly said was never established by the Federal Government.

Before Adeyemi was eventually arrested, security sources said he had been monitored by operatives of the Department of State Services for more than a week.

According to The PUNCH, he was said to have switched off his mobile phones for about two days, making it difficult for investigators to locate him.

The DSS operatives reportedly withdrew before a team from the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) moved into Osun State and continued tracking him.

The operation was led by CSP Moses Lohor, a former Commander of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Osun State Police Command.

A security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to discuss the operation, said the arrest took place on Tuesday morning.

“The arrest (of Adeyemi) took place on Tuesday morning by the IRT squad, who immediately moved him to Abuja,” the source said.

“After he was arrested, he was taken to Ibadan and from there to Abuja.”

The source added that the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, was informed after the operation had been concluded.

The spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed Adeyemi’s arrest but declined to provide further details.

Adeyemi has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and maintained that the disputed council was legitimately established.

The Presidency, however, accused him of forging appointment letters and official documents to portray himself as the head of a government agency.