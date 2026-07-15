‘I Know How Evil They Are’ – Amadi Shares Conversation With Peter Obi, Uzodimma

A former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, has revealed that Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, separately advised him against contesting elective positions.

Amadi said Uzodimma discouraged him from seeking the Imo State governorship in 2014, while Obi recently advised him not to contest a Senate seat because of the violence and alleged wrongdoing associated with Nigeria’s electoral process.

The former NERC chairman disclosed this in a post shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday while reflecting on his political ambitions and what he described as the troubling nature of elections in the country, Naija News reports.

Despite the warnings, Amadi declared that he would contest the Imo State governorship, insisting that fear of violence or political misconduct would not deter him.

Recounting his conversation with Uzodimma, Amadi said the governor, who was then a senator, acknowledged his suitability for the office of Imo State governor but expressed doubts about his willingness to engage in the practices associated with electoral politics.

He wrote, “In 2014, Senator Hope Uzodinma, now Governor Hope Uzodinma, told me, ‘Sam, you know you ought to be Governor of Imo State, but you cannot do the things we do.’”

Amadi suggested that the statement reflected the difficult and sometimes questionable conditions prospective candidates must confront while seeking political office.

The former NERC boss did not provide further details about the specific actions Uzodimma allegedly believed he would be unwilling to undertake.

Amadi also recalled a recent conversation with Obi following calls from some supporters for him to contest a Senate seat.

According to him, Obi advised him to abandon the ambition because the contest could become violent.

He quoted the former Anambra State governor as saying, “Sam, do not run. It will be very violent. You are a good man. You cannot do the evil they do. I know how evil they are.”

Amadi said Obi’s warning was informed by concerns about political violence and other alleged misconduct associated with electoral contests.

He did not, however, identify the individuals referred to in the statement or provide details of the alleged wrongdoing.

Despite the separate warnings, Amadi indicated that he would proceed with his governorship ambition.

“But I will run for Governor, evil or no evil,” he declared.

Amadi opened and concluded his statement with the phrase, “The violent shall end by violence.”

The former NERC chairman did not clarify when he intended to formally declare his ambition, the political platform on which he would contest or whether consultations had begun ahead of the next Imo State governorship election.