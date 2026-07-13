WAEC, NECO Fee Suspension Victory For Nigerians — Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has welcomed the Federal Government’s decision to suspend the proposed increase in registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council Senior School Certificate Examination (NECO).

Naija News reports that Obi described the development as a victory for Nigerians, saying the government’s decision to halt the planned increase reflected the impact of public pressure.

The former Anambra State governor made his position known in a post shared on his 𝕏 handle on Monday.

While commending the government for listening to public concerns, Obi maintained that the proposed increase was ill-timed given the economic hardship facing many households.

He stated, “I received the welcome news of the suspension of the newly introduced examination fees with relief. This is a victory for the Nigerian people.

“While I commend the authorities for listening to the widespread public outcry and suspending the policy, it must be said that the fee was an unnecessary burden that should never have been introduced at this time of great hardship, when we should be doing everything possible to invest in basic education and reduce the millions of out-of-school children in Nigeria.”

Obi warned that imposing additional financial obligations on students at the basic education level could further worsen Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis.

He argued that governments should focus on making education more accessible instead of creating barriers through increased charges.

Obi further stated, “At a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet, access to education should be expanded, not restricted.

“Education is a fundamental right and a public good, not a source of government revenue.”

According to him, introducing multiple fees at the basic education level could deprive many children of their constitutional right to education.

“Imposing multiple fees at the basic education level risks denying many children their right to education. At that stage, the State has a duty to invest in educating and preparing its citizens for productive lives, not to erect financial barriers that keep them out of school,” Obi added.

Calls For Review Of Other Policies

The NDC presidential candidate also urged the Federal Government to reassess other policies that, in his view, have placed additional burdens on Nigerians.

He said effective leadership includes the courage to reverse policies that inflict avoidable hardship on citizens.

Obi also commended parents, civil society organisations and other Nigerians who spoke against the proposed increase, saying their collective advocacy contributed to the government’s decision.

The Federal Government had earlier on Monday announced the suspension of the proposed review of WASSCE and NECO registration fees.

It said the decision was taken to allow for wider consultations with stakeholders before any final action is taken.

The government explained that although the proposed review was informed by the rising cost of conducting public examinations, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, directed that the process be put on hold pending further engagement with relevant stakeholders.