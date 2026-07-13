No Students In Nigeria Should Be Paying For WAEC And NECO – Aisha Yesufu

Popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, has stated that Nigerian students should not be paying for the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) fees.

Naija News reports that the Federal Government had approved a new ₦50,000 registration fee for candidates sitting for WAEC and NECO Senior School Certificate Examinations, effective from 2027.

The approval was contained in a new memo dated June 18, 2026 and was signed by the Director of Senior Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Adeniji Ibrahim, on behalf of the ministry.

Following public outrage, the Federal government announced a suspension of the proposed hike.

The statement, signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Boriowo Folasade, said the suspension followed concerns and feedback from members of the public.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏, Yesufu argued that good and quality education is the right of all Nigerian students.

She argued that no Nigerian child should be paying for WAEC and NECO

Yesufu wrote, “No student in Nigeria should be paying for WAEC and NECO. Good quality education should be a right Nigerian children enjoy.

“Primary and secondary education is more beneficial to the state than the people. The cost of an uneducated populace is too high for a State.”