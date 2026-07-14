Keyamo: ‘Their Reactions Confirmed Political Persecution Of Peter Obi’ – Rufai Oseni

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has alleged an ongoing political persecution of the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, had accused Peter Obi of violating the parking regulations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and asked him to apologise as well as pay a fine of ₦25,000 to the airport officials.

Speaking on the development during ARISE Television’s ‘The Morning Show’, Rufai claimed Keyamo’s reaction to the airport issue confirmed there is ongoing political persecution of Peter Obi

While buttressing his claim of persecution, Rufai also recalled a controversial airport issue involving Nigerian Fuji Singer, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as Kwam1, who stood in front of a plane, noting that the country would have been in disarray if Peter Obi had acted in such a manner.

Rufai also recalled comment by Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, who issued a warning to Peter Obi in August 2025, telling him not to enter the state without security clearance.

He said, “You will be a blind man to say that there is no political persecution of Peter Obi. Their reactions just confirmed it.

“We were in this country when they were begging KWAM 1, who went to stand in front of the plane. If Peter Obi had done such a thing, the country would have scattered.”