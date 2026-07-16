Tinubu Confirms Attendance At 81st UNGA, To Address World Leaders, Meet Trump

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled to hold in New York, United States, in September.

Naija News reports that Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after meeting the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ibrahim said Tinubu had confirmed that he would personally lead Nigeria’s delegation to the annual gathering of world leaders.

“The President was able to give us his word. Now he will come to UNGA this September,” the envoy said.

The diplomat, who presented the proposed budget for Nigeria’s participation in this year’s assembly, said the President would take part in several engagements on the sidelines of the event.

According to him, the discussions would cover energy, education, healthcare and hospital management.

Ibrahim said Tinubu’s attendance would provide Nigeria with an opportunity to present the reforms being implemented by his administration to the international community.

The President attended the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in person but was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the 79th and 80th sessions.

The envoy said Tinubu’s return to the gathering would allow him to engage directly with world leaders, international organisations, investors and development partners.

Ibrahim said the President would also use the UN platform to seek international support for improved border policing in West Africa.

He described the region’s porous borders as a major security challenge that had made it easier for terrorists, arms traffickers and other criminal groups to operate across national boundaries.

“So, border policing will be fine. These are the kind of things that the UN is established for,” Ibrahim said.

He added that the Federal Government was already collaborating with the UN on a regional border-policing initiative and would seek broader international backing during the assembly.

The discussions are expected to focus on improving surveillance, intelligence sharing and cooperation among countries in the sub-region.

The permanent representative also raised the possibility of a meeting between Tinubu and United States President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the General Assembly.

He, however, did not confirm whether a formal bilateral meeting had been scheduled.

According to Ibrahim, Tinubu is expected to sit in the front row during the general debate and deliver Nigeria’s address at about 10.45am New York time.

The address is expected to outline Nigeria’s position on international peace and security, economic development, climate change and reform of global institutions.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is scheduled to open on September 8, while the general debate will hold from September 22 to 28, 2026.

The annual gathering will bring together heads of state, government leaders, ministers and representatives of international organisations to deliberate on major global challenges.

Issues expected to dominate discussions include international security, climate change, sustainable development, humanitarian crises and economic cooperation.

The session will be presided over by a representative of the Asia-Pacific Group in accordance with the UN’s regional rotation arrangement.