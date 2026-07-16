Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 16th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 16th July, 2026.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu never plays the blame game, and is ready to take responsibility for all his decisions.

According to Shettima, President Tinubu recognizes that for everything that happens in his administration, the buck stops at his table.

The Vice President categorically disclosed that President Tinubu usually gets angry when anyone criticises the late former President Muhammadu Buhari because he is ready to take responsibility for every one of his own actions.

Naija News reports that Shettima made the submission on Wednesday in Abuja while speaking at the Agric Development and Investment Summit, where he described President Tinubu as a game changer who is ready to take far-reaching decisions in order to reposition Nigeria’s economy.

According to him, some of the reforms instituted by the Tinubu administration are already yielding rewards, adding that Nigeria is central to every good thing that is set to happen in Africa.

He appealed to all stakeholders, including development partners, to support the government in the task of repositioning the country.

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate declined marginally to 15.91 per cent in June 2026, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

The figure represented a slight decrease of 0.02 percentage points from the 15.93 per cent recorded in May.

The NBS also said the June 2026 inflation rate was substantially lower than the 25.29 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, the bureau said headline inflation slowed to 1.66 per cent in June, compared with 1.75 per cent in May.

The month-on-month figure measures the rate at which the general price level changed between May and June 2026.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The forfeiture was secured on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, following an order delivered by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Naija News reports that the Judge held that the EFCC had successfully established that the properties were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities and were not acquired with lawful sources of income.

According to the court, the central issue was not ownership of the properties but the legitimacy of the funds used to acquire them.

Relying on Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, Justice Abdulmalik granted the EFCC’s application for the final forfeiture of the 48 properties.

However, the court declined the anti-graft agency’s request to forfeit nine other properties located in Kebbi and Kaduna states, holding that the EFCC failed to prove they were proceeds of unlawful activities. The interim forfeiture order on those properties was consequently set aside.

The final batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa following rising xenophobic tensions has arrived in Lagos.

Naija News gathered that the returnees were conveyed aboard an Air Peace aircraft, which landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 11.28 am.

The flight marked the conclusion of the Federal Government’s evacuation programme for Nigerians who indicated interest in returning home following xenophobic attacks and security concerns in parts of South Africa.

The Federal Government had earlier conducted several evacuation flights to bring affected Nigerians back to the country.

The initiative followed growing concerns over the safety of Nigerians living in South Africa amid reports of xenophobia-related incidents.

The Nigerian Senate has approved a ₦50 million donation for the families of those who lost their lives during the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in the Oriire local government area of Oyo State.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

He described their deaths as a painful sacrifice in the nation’s fight against insecurity.

According to Akpabio, ₦10 million would be given to each of the families of the two teachers murdered by the abductors and the three soldiers who died during the rescue operation.

He said the gesture was aimed at providing some support to the bereaved families and recognising the sacrifices made by the deceased in the course of the tragic incident.

The Senate President also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for the successful rescue of the abducted victims after over fifty days in captivity.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended the pilots involved in the recent chartered aircraft incident near the Asaba Airport in Delta State, barring them from operating in Nigerian airspace pending the outcome of investigations.

Naija News reports that the aviation regulator also grounded the aircraft involved and suspended its Permit to Fly as part of sanctions imposed following the incident.

The Director-General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo disclosed this on the sidelines of the Airport Business Summit held in Lagos.

Najomo said the regulatory agency had commenced its own investigation after the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau concluded the initial safety inquiry and transferred the regulatory aspect of the case to the NCAA.

Speaking on the ongoing investigation, the NCAA boss confirmed that the aircraft had been grounded while the operating crew had been suspended from flying pending the outcome of the probe.

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has spoken for the first time about the painful loss of his longtime friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo.

Naija News recalls that Alexx died on May 11 after battling kidney cancer and was laid to rest in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Reflecting on the tragedy, IK said in a post shared on his Instagram page that the past few months have changed the way he views life and loss.

The movie star said many people live as though there will always be another birthday, another Christmas, another trip, another conversation, or another opportunity to say, “I’ll see you next week. But the truth is… Tomorrow is a privilege. Not a promise”

IK also recalled the memories he shared with Alexx and the things they discussed, including travel destinations, movies, and businesses, but God had another plan.

Popular Nigerian singer, Abiola Akinbiyi, professionally known as Bella Shmurda, has alleged that he was defrauded after paying $4m for a property in Lagos State.

The singer claimed that he recently discovered that the property did not belong to the person who sold it to him and that the building may have been stolen property.

Naija News reports that Bella Shmurda made the allegations during an emotional Instagram Live session on Tuesday, where he broke down in tears while appealing to Nigerians and relevant authorities for assistance.

According to the singer, the development had left him devastated because the money involved represented proceeds from several years of work.

Bella Shmurda further alleged that the person who handled the transaction could no longer be reached after receiving payment for the property.

He said the alleged seller disappeared following the completion of the deal, leaving him uncertain about how to recover his money.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has returned to South African Premiership side Chippa United, five months after his sudden departure from the club.

Naija News reports that the Eastern Cape-based outfit announced the goalkeeper’s return on Saturday, bringing an end to months of speculation surrounding his future after both parties mutually terminated his contract in February.

Neither Nwabali nor Chippa United disclosed the full reasons for the separation at the time, although the Nigerian international suggested that the decision was connected to his happiness and personal well-being.

His representative, Mohammed Lawal, has now revealed that the goalkeeper stepped away from football after suffering the loss of three close family members within a short period.

According to Lawal, Nwabali needed time to grieve and regain emotional stability before returning to competitive football.

Speaking shortly after leaving Chippa United, Nwabali said the decision to walk away from the club was difficult but necessary.

Anthony Joshua has dismissed suggestions that his upcoming heavyweight bout against Kristian Prenga is merely a stepping stone, insisting he is treating it with the seriousness of any major game.

The former world heavyweight champion will face the unbeaten Albanian at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia on July 25, with many viewing the fight as preparation for a potential blockbuster showdown against Tyson Fury.

Prenga heads into the game boasting a 20-1 professional record, with all 20 of his victories coming by knockout. He has also made no secret of his ambition to upset Joshua’s plans by pulling off a shock win.

Joshua, however, says his full focus is on producing a convincing performance and proving he remains one of the division’s biggest threats.