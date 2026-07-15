Bella Shmurda Scammed

Popular Nigerian singer, Abiola Akinbiyi, professionally known as Bella Shmurda, has alleged that he was defrauded after paying $4m for a property in Lagos State.

The singer claimed that he recently discovered that the property did not belong to the person who sold it to him and that the building may have been stolen property.

Naija News reports that Bella Shmurda made the allegations during an emotional Instagram Live session on Tuesday, where he broke down in tears while appealing to Nigerians and relevant authorities for assistance.

According to the singer, the development had left him devastated because the money involved represented proceeds from several years of work.

“Nigeria, I need your help. I’m not doing okay right now. I spent $4m of my own hard-earned money, only to find out I bought stolen property,” he said.

Bella Shmurda further alleged that the person who handled the transaction could no longer be reached after receiving payment for the property.

He said the alleged seller disappeared following the completion of the deal, leaving him uncertain about how to recover his money.

“And now the seller has disappeared. Please, help me. Someone step in. I’ve got nothing left,” the singer said.

He added, “I worked for years for this. I can’t lose $4m like that.”

During the livestream, the visibly distressed singer appealed for intervention, expressing fears that he could lose the substantial amount invested in the property.

He did not explain when the transaction took place or how he discovered that the seller allegedly had no legal ownership of the property.

Bella Shmurda disclosed that he had contacted his lawyer to investigate the circumstances surrounding the transaction and determine the appropriate legal steps to take.

“I just contacted my lawyer for further investigation,” he said.

The singer did not reveal the identity of the alleged seller or provide the location, title documents or other details relating to the disputed Lagos property.

He also did not disclose whether the alleged transaction was conducted directly with the seller or through property agents and other intermediaries.

As of the time of filing this report, Bella Shmurda’s allegations had not been independently verified.

There had also been no official statement from the police, other law enforcement agencies or any individual connected to the property transaction.

The unnamed seller had also not responded publicly to the allegations.