‘We Spoke About Everything’ – IK Ogbonna Breaks Silence On Alexx Ebubo’s Death

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has spoken for the first time about the painful loss of his longtime friend and colleague, Alexx Ekubo.

Naija News recalls that Alexx died on May 11 after battling kidney cancer and was laid to rest in his hometown in Arochukwu, Abia State.

Reflecting on the tragedy, IK said in a post shared on his Instagram page that the past few months have changed the way he views life and loss.

The movie star said many people live as though there will always be another birthday, another Christmas, another trip, another conversation, or another opportunity to say, “I’ll see you next week. But the truth is… Tomorrow is a privilege. Not a promise”

IK also recalled the memories he shared with Alexx and the things they discussed, including travel destinations, movies, and businesses, but God had another plan.

The post read, “On May 11th, I lost my best friend and brother, Alexx. Nothing prepares you for a loss like that.

“For the past two months, I’ve been trying to understand life. Trying to understand loss. Trying to understand God. Trying to understand why someone so full of life can suddenly become a memory.

“I still don’t have all the answers. In fact, I don’t think anyone does. Losing Alexx forced me to ask myself questions I’d never really asked before. Why do we live the way we do? Why do we chase tomorrow as though tomorrow signed a contract with us? Why do we postpone love? Why do we postpone forgiveness? Why do we postpone phone calls?

“Why do we convince ourselves there will always be another birthday? Another Christmas. Another trip. Another conversation. Another “I’ll see you next week.” The truth is… Tomorrow is a privilege. Not a promise. All we truly own is this moment. Then another day comes… Another night goes… Until one day… Our own night becomes our last.

“Alexx and I spoke about everything. We laughed about growing old. We dreamed about businesses. Movies we wanted to create. Places we wanted to travel.

The lives we imagined for our children. Success. Legacy. Family. We truly believed we had time. Neither of us imagined one of us would leave first. Life had another plan. Or perhaps… God had a different plan.

“As painful as it is… I’ve found peace believing that God’s wisdom is greater than mine. There are questions my heart still asks that my mind cannot answer. But faith reminds me that not every answer is meant to be understood on this side of eternity.

My greatest comfort is knowing that you truly lived. You didn’t merely exist. You loved. You gave. You laughed loudly. You showed up. You carried people. You believed in people.

“There are still moments I instinctively reach for my phone, wanting to call you. Moments I hear something funny and think, “Alexx has to hear this.” Then reality quietly reminds me… I can’t. And that pain never truly leaves. You learn to carry it differently.

“Alexx… My brother… Thank you. For every conversation. Every correction. Every laugh. Every disagreement that made us stronger. Thank you for believing in me. Thank you for trusting me enough to call me your brother. It remains one of the greatest honours of my life. Until we meet again, my brother, rest well. I love you.”