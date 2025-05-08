Nollywood Actor, IK Ogbonna Reveals New Currency People Are Desperate To Spend For Fame

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has stated that clout is the new currency many people are desperate to spend for fame.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in a post via his Instagram page on Thursday, May 8, 2025, lists the different routes people take for attention, from tearing down others to chasing empty hype.

IK noted that quick fame and momentary hype with no foundation crumbles fast.

The movie star added that fame built on truth, talent, and consistency is a legacy.

He wrote, “In today’s world, clout is the new currency, and many people are desperate to spend. Some use money to buy attention, others tear down already established names, and many just become loud for the sake of being noticed.

“But the truth is, not all fake is created equal. Forced fame might get you quick recognition and momentary hype, but it rarely lasts.

There’s no solid foundation, just mine.

“The pressure to stay relevant becomes overwhelming, and the same internet that crowned you today can cancel you tomorrow. In the end, it’s not the game you gathered that matters; it’s how you gathered it. Fame without purpose fades. But fame built on truth, talent and consistency, that’s legacy”.