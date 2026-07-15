Full List Of 48 Malami-linked Properties Forfeited To FG

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday ordered the final forfeiture of 48 out of 57 properties linked to a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to the Federal Government.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in her judgment, held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) established the reasonable suspicion required by law to justify the forfeiture of the assets.

The judge ruled that Malami, members of his family and companies linked to the properties failed to sufficiently disprove the anti-graft agency’s allegation that the assets were acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.

According to the court, the central issue was not whether the respondents owned the properties but whether the funds used to acquire them were legitimate.

Following the judgment, the court ordered the permanent forfeiture of 48 properties to the Federal Government but discharged the interim forfeiture order placed on the remaining nine assets.

The EFCC had in January 2026 obtained an interim forfeiture order covering the 57 properties from Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The order was granted in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/20/2026.

At the time, the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the properties were valued at approximately ₦213.2 billion.

According to the commission, the assets are located in the Federal Capital Territory, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna states.

Malami served as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice from 2015 to 2023 under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

See properties below:

Luxury duplex at Amazon Street, Plot No. 3011, Cadastral Zone A06, Maitama, Abuja (purchased in December 2022 for N500 million; enhanced value: N5.95 billion).

Two-winged storey building at No. 3, Onitsha Crescent, Area 11, Garki, Abuja (formerly Harmonia Hotels Limited), purchased in December 2018 for N7 billion.

Plot 683, Jabi District, Cadastral Zone B04, Abuja, comprising a five-storey building now operating as Meethaq Hotels Ltd with 53 rooms and suites (purchased in September 2020 at carcass level for N850 million, with an additional N300 million paid to take possession; current value: N8.4 billion).

Property No. 3130, Cadastral Zone A04, Asokoro District, Abuja, comprising terraces, purchased in January 2021 for N360 million.

Meethaq Hotels Limited, No. 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja, with 15 rooms (purchased in February 2018 for N430 million; current value after rehabilitation: N12.95 billion).

Plot No. 1241B, Asokoro District (No. 11A Yakubu Gowon Crescent), Abuja, purchased in July 2021 for N325 million.

Shop No. C82, Citiscape-Shariff Plaza, Plot 739, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, purchased in March 2024 for N120 million.

No. 4 Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, purchased in December 2022 for N300 million.

Plot 157, Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, purchased in July 2019.

Plaza, commercial toilets, laundry, warehouses and tanks adjacent to Birnin Kebbi Market, valued at N100 million.

One hundred hectares of land along Birnin Kebbi-Jega Road, purchased in 2020 for N100 million.

Four-bedroom bungalow at Gesse Phase, Birnin Kebbi, purchased in 2023 for N101 million.

Shops A36 and B3, Vegas Mall, Wuse II, Abuja, purchased in July 2023 for N158 million.

No. 26, Babbi Drive, BUA Estate, Abuja, purchased in 2022 for N136 million.

No. 27, Efab Estate Avenue, 5th Avenue, 59th Crescent, Gwarinpa, Abuja, purchased in January 2016 for N120 million.

Four-bedroom bungalow with two-room boys’ quarters at No. 10B, Doka Crescent, Abakpa GRA, Kaduna, purchased in January 2018 for N40 million.

Plot No. 13, Ipent 7 Estate, Karsana District, Abuja, purchased in June 2018 for N85 million.

Duplex with boys’ quarters at No. 12 Yalinga Street, off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, purchased in October 2018 for N150 million.

Warehouse shops B40 and B46, Wuse Market, Abuja, purchased in July 2020 for N50 million.

Twin houses at Zone E, Apo Legislative Quarters, Plot 14014, Gudu District, Abuja, purchased between February and May 2017 for N250 million.

Properties acquired by Khadimiyya for Justice & Development Initiative, Academic Garden City, Birnin Kebbi

Nine units of three-bedroom bungalows.

Three units of two-bedroom bungalows.

5.4 hectares of land (acquired between February and September 2023 for N187 million).

Rayhaan University, Kebbi State

Permanent site – N56 billion.

Temporary site – N37.8 billion.

Third site – N2.45 billion.

Vice-Chancellor’s residence – N490 million.

Rayhaan Agro Allied Factory, Kebbi State

Factory buildings – N4.2 billion.

Factory machines and plant – N10.5 billion.

Factory mosque – N2.45 billion.

Staff quarters – N1.4875 billion.

Bustan building – N3.15 billion.

Azbir Arena, Kebbi State

Azbir Hotel – N10.325 billion.

Printing press – N1.05 billion.

Gallery – N581 million.

Gardens – N392 million.

Mosque – N252 million.

Azbir Clothing – N350 million.

Azbir Pharmacy and Supermarket – N175 million.

Other properties in Kebbi State

Al-Afiya Energy tanker garage opposite Rayhaan University Health Centre, Birnin Kebbi – N2.45 billion.

Rayhaan Model Academy – N11.2 billion.

Rayhaan Primary and Secondary School – N8.75 billion.

Rayhaan Security House, Birnin Kebbi – N245.7 million.

Rayhaan Radio, Birnin Kebbi – N78.75 million.

Uncompleted two-storey plaza opposite Central Motor Park (Eastern Park), Birnin Kebbi – N665 million.

Amasdul Oil and Gas Ltd filling station structure along Sani Abacha Bypass, Birnin Kebbi – N1.05 billion.

Malami Support Organisation building – N210 million.

ADC Kadi Malami Foundation building – N56 million.

Abubakar Malami (SAN)’s house, GRA, Birnin Kebbi – N350 million.

Abubakar Malami (SAN)’s house behind Mobil, Birnin Kebbi – N490 million.

Abdulaziz Malami’s house at Gesse Phase II, Birnin Kebbi – N1.659 billion.

Abiru-Rahman Abubakar Malami’s house at Gesse Phase II, Birnin Kebbi – N2.989 billion.

Properties in Kano State

Zeennoor Hotel, Kabuga Satellite Town, Kano, with 131 rooms – N11.2 billion.

Zeennoor Mosque, Kabuga Satellite Town, Kano – N84 million.

Zeennoor Old Hotel Building – N280 million.

Rayhaan Hotel, opposite Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, comprising more than 50 rooms – N2.24 billion.

Rayhaan Gym, opposite Rayhaan Hotel, Kano – N1.225 billion.