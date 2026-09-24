Imo Postpones LG Elections

The Imo State Government has postponed indefinitely the local government elections earlier fixed for Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Naija News reports that the development was announced during proceedings at the Imo State High Court in Owerri on Wednesday, September 23.

The case was brought before the court by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and four of its Imo State officials against the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC), its chairman and the Attorney-General of Imo State.

During the court proceedings, the Attorney-General, Paul Obinatu, informed the court that the state government had decided to suspend the election after considering the issues raised by APGA and the need to comply with the relevant legal requirements.

He also indicated that the postponement would give APGA an opportunity to participate in the election.

The government has, however, not announced a new date for the exercise.

The postponement was not the result of an injunction issued by the court.

The application filed by APGA seeking an order to stop ISIEC from conducting the election remains part of the case before the court.

The court also dealt with an application concerning substituted service during Wednesday’s proceedings.

The plaintiffs withdrew the application dated September 16 and filed on September 17 after the defendants had already received the relevant court documents. The court consequently struck out the application.

The Attorney-General further informed the court that the defendants had filed a Notice of Preliminary Objection. The objection challenges the competence of the plaintiffs’ case as well as the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

He also told the court that the period allowed for the defendants to respond to the processes filed by the plaintiffs had not yet expired.

Counsel for APGA, Chief C.I. Asika Ilobi, appeared in court with K.I. Uzoaganobi and U.F. Njoku. He told the court that the plaintiffs would not be withdrawing the case despite the postponement of the election.

The plaintiffs are expected to use the period before the next court date to determine whether the statutory requirements for conducting the election have been met.

The case was adjourned until October 30, 2026, for mention.

APGA had filed the suit on September 16 at the Owerri Judicial Division under Suit No. HOW/1380/2026.

The party instituted the case alongside its Imo State Chairman, John C. Iwuala; State Organising Secretary, Udensi Samuel Iheanyi; State Secretary, Alphonsus Eberendu; and State Woman Leader, Mrs Nkasi Obi.