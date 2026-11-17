Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George, has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, did not start the leadership crisis within the party.

Naija News reports that George made this known on Tuesday, while featuring on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics.

According to the former Governor of Ondo State, the quarrel within the PDP was caused by the 2016 presidential convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

George lamented that the PDP, once considered the Iroko of political parties, could be so handled by people with personal ambition.

He said, “It was a monumental disappointment that the largest political party in Nigeria, the Iroko political party, could be so handled by people with personal ambition, and the grand master who was really in the centre of all this was Wike, but he didn’t start the quarrel; the quarrel started at the presidential convention. I’m very disappointed at the way the whole thing went.

“Nobody thought that things would get to this level, but I’m also extremely disappointed by the judgment handed out at some of the courts in this country. They say the three arms of government, the Executive, the Judiciary, and the Legislative arms, are equal but independent, but what have you seen?”

The PDP chieftain also faulted some of the court judgments regarding the PDP’s leadership crisis, describing them as “shenanigans.”

“We would revert to the court if we have quarrels, and what do you get from the courts? You see the shenanigans that are going on; it’s so disappointing and depressing that a little issue has developed into a massive monster, and I can tell you, with my experience and with the commitment of our founding fathers, that it’s a temporary disturbance for us.

“I’m too sure that the party will bounce back; the party will get its status, and those who have decided to further expand the collapse of the party, the almighty God is looking at everybody, but I’m extremely disturbed.”