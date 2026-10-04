Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 4th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 4th October, 2026.

Abductors of 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the parents of the victims to raise a ₦1 billion ransom for their release.

Recall that the 20 graduates were travelling from Ibadan to their respective NYSC orientation camps on Thursday when gunmen attacked the two buses conveying them along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Umunoha, Imo State.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded ₦50m for each of the victims, bringing the total ransom to ₦1 billion.

The Managing Director of Uko Akwa Ibom Motors Nigeria Limited, Isiah Akpan, had confirmed the ransom demand on Friday.

Naija News reports that the parents of the victims on Saturday visited the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, at his private residence in Bodija, Ibadan.

The parents were accompanied by the state Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, and the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba Sefiu Adeyeri.

Speaking on behalf of the affected families, Alhaja Akande and Oyebola Akande said the abductors had been contacting them through the mobile phones of the kidnapped prospective corps members.

They appealed to Ladoja and the police commissioner to intervene and ensure the immediate and safe release of their children.

Ladoja, in his response, assured the families that efforts were being made to rescue the victims unharmed.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, over his claim that the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu contributed to the death of his mother.

Naija News reports that Amaechi had attributed the difficulty he faced in getting medication for his late mother to the rising cost of drugs under the Tinubu administration. LocalMetro News

Wike, while speaking to members of the Uzugbani Ekpeye National Executive Council at Ekpeye House in Ahoada, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, questioned how Amaechi, despite his long years in public office and political career, could say he was unable to provide medication for his mother.

Amaechi served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007, governor of the state from 2007 to 2015, and Minister of Transportation from 2015 to 2023.

He also questioned whether Amaechi’s family members and wealthy associates could not have assisted him with the cost of his mother’s treatment.

The minister referred to Amaechi’s wife as an industrialist and also mentioned the former governor’s associates who, according to him, had access to private jets and later attended the burial.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) vice presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, has said corruption in Nigeria’s fuel importation sector could be tackled within a short period if the country’s president was determined to stop the practice. NigerianCulture Magazine

Naija News reports that Amaechi made the comment during an interview with AIT.

He was asked about his plan to restore fuel subsidy and its references to the Dangote Refinery and modular refineries, as well as what would happen to the NNPCL and its refineries under an Atiku administration.

Amaechi said the focus should be on how a production subsidy would work, arguing that such a policy could encourage more investors to establish refineries because they would seek to benefit from the subsidy.

He said: “It takes one day to fight corruption. Trust me. You see, it’s the head. If the head is a thief and shows I want to steal, then everybody says, yeah, our mind is bad. If the head is not a thief and says, look, I’m not going to steal, then nobody will steal.

“Let’s assume Obi becomes president. Then he says, today, anybody involved in the corruption of the importation of fuel will be sent to jail. And they know he’s serious. Nobody will steal.”

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has again vowed to resign if President Bola Tinubu does not win the 2027 elections in Rivers and the FCT.

Naija News reports that Wike made the vow on Saturday during a political reception in his honour.

According to him, there is no point in retaining Tinubu’s appointment if he can’t contribute to the president’s political cause.

The former Rivers State Governor further argued that if he can’t win Rivers State, it means he has no political relevance, adding that failure to win the FCT would also mean the people don’t appreciate the ongoing infrastructural developments in the nation’s capital.

Wike added that he is sure President Tinubu didn’t appoint him as the FCT Minister only because of infrastructural developments, but also because he knows he has political weight.

He vowed that Rivers State will compete with Lagos State in delivering votes for President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The Labour Party Youth Wing has proposed an alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and groups supporting President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the proposal was contained in a statement signed by the Edo State Labour Party Youth Leader, Ken Omusi, on Saturday, posted on the party’s official 𝕏 handle following a virtual meeting involving the party’s National Youth Leader, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, five national zonal youth leaders and 32 state youth leaders.

According to the statement, the meeting was held on Friday to discuss the party’s political direction amid what participants described as a prolonged crisis within the Labour Party, as well as the future of youth participation ahead of the 2027 elections.

The youth leaders reportedly mandated Ahanotu to begin consultations with the APC, the Renewed Hope Movement, the City Boy Movement and Tinubu Support Groups on a possible political alignment and collaboration.

The statement said the proposed alignment would be discussed further after consultations with the relevant stakeholders.

It added that the youth leaders also proposed a physical meeting in Abuja to review the outcome of the consultations and determine their next steps.

The participants cited concerns over what they described as inadequate recognition, engagement and support for the youth constituency during and after the 2023 general elections.

They also discussed the Tinubu administration’s policies in areas including human capital development, youth empowerment, economic reforms, infrastructure, healthcare, education, security, agriculture and workers’ welfare.

The statement said the participants expressed varying views on the policies and their implications for Nigeria’s development.

The Imo State Police Commissioner of Police, Audu Garba Bosso, has revealed that security operatives have identified the location where 19 prospective National Youth Service Corps members abducted in the state are being held.

This comes two days after gunmen abducted prospective corps members travelling from Ibadan, Oyo State, to orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

The victims were travelling in two buses when the attackers struck along the Owerri-Onitsha Road in the Umunoha area of Imo State on Thursday.

Naija News reports that Bosso, while giving an update on the search-and-rescue operation in a media interview on Saturday, said security operatives have delayed moving into the camp over fears that it is planted with improvised explosive devices.

Bosso said the police used drones on Friday to locate the suspected camp after security operatives trailed the abductors into the bush, but the security agencies were being cautious because intelligence indicated that the camp had been mined with IEDs.

According to him, the security agencies were preparing to move into the area with heavy equipment, including bulldozers and armoured personnel carriers, in an effort to rescue the victims safely.

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has accused his former friend and collaborator, Blaqbonez, of giving inconsistent accounts of their relationship.

He said the truth would finally prevail over the allegations surrounding his controversial feud with Blaqbonez.

Naija News reports that Odumodublvck made the remark during an episode of the In Motion Podcast on YouTube, shared on Friday.

The two rappers, who were previously friends and collaborators, have been embroiled in a public dispute involving a woman, allegations of harassment and sexual abuse, and legal action.

Blaqbonez has denied the sexual-abuse allegations against him and challenged Odumodublvck to prove the claims in court.

Speaking during the podcast, Odumodublvck said, “He was lying. He was not consistent. They ask you one question, you say yes. You say no. You say my brain told me that.”

Odumodublvck also questioned Blaqbonez’s claim that the two were not friends, pointing to their history of collaboration.

The rapper then addressed the sexual-abuse allegation at the centre of the latest escalation of their feud, insisting that Blaqbonez did what he had been accused of doing.

He, however, said he would not disclosed all the details surrounding the allegation.

Nigerian comedian and actor, Julius Agwu has opened up on how his health crisis affected his career, finances and relationships.

Naija News recalls that the comedian underwent major brain surgery in the United States in 2015, following the discovery of two growths in his brain. BreakingNews Alerts

Speaking during a recent appearance on the Beer Parlour Talk Show, Agwu disclosed that he experienced loss and isolation while battling serious health challenges.

Agwu, speaking about the ordeal, broke down in tears, saying some people close to him deserted him when he needed support most.

He further alleged that some of his friends stopped communicating with him, while a bishop who had been managing him allegedly collected his money before their relationship deteriorated.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo remains Portugal’s greatest football symbol despite taking over the national team captaincy from the former Real Madrid forward.

Naija News reports that Fernandes made the remarks after leading Portugal to a 4-2 victory over Denmark in the Nations League on Thursday, following Ronaldo’s departure from the national team camp.

Ronaldo reportedly left the camp after a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus, having been left out of Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway last week.

With the 41-year-old absent, Fernandes was handed the captain’s armband and delivered an impressive performance against Denmark.

The Manchester United midfielder created five chances, the highest by any player on the pitch, and provided two assists to help Portugal secure the victory.

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s next meeting with Norway, Fernandes said the change in captaincy would not take away from Ronaldo’s contribution to the country.

The 32-year-old also disclosed that he had spoken with the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward following the development.

The Portuguese midfielder also dismissed suggestions of division within the national team, insisting that the players remained united despite the noise surrounding the situation.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have stepped up preparations for their international friendly against Russia with their first training session in Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday night.

The team began their preparations shortly after arriving in Russia, where they are expected to face the hosts in Tuesday’s encounter.

The players and their officials had arrived in Moscow on Friday ahead of the friendly.

However, the team will be without captain Wilfred Ndidi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Akpe Victory, who have all withdrawn from the fixture.

Head coach Éric Chelle has already invited John Otomewo and Vince Osuji to replace Ndidi and Victory.

The Super Eagles are expected to hold their final training session on Sunday as they continue preparations for the match.

The encounter will take place at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled for 6pm Nigerian time.

The friendly will mark the second meeting between Nigeria and Russia at the senior international level.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.