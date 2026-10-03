Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 3rd October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 3rd October, 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked a United States federal court to reject a request seeking the disclosure of additional Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) records concerning him.

The President argued that the withheld information is protected by privacy laws.

Tinubu, through his lawyers, urged the US District Court for the District of Columbia to uphold redactions and other information withheld by the two law enforcement agencies.

According to Sahara Reporters, the request was contained in an amended response filed on October 1, 2026, in the case, Aaron Greenspan v. Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys et al., Civil Action No. 23-1816 (BAH).

American researcher and transparency activist Aaron Greenspan is seeking records through the US Freedom of Information Act relating to Tinubu and others in connection with federal investigations dating back to the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Tinubu has denied any wrongdoing. Tinubu’s lawyers told the court that the FBI and DEA had already provided “thousands of documents,” although some contained redactions, and the DEA also provided a document known as a Vaughn index, which identifies material withheld under particular legal exemptions. ExecutiveBranch

The lawyers said Greenspan was dissatisfied with the production and had asked the court for summary judgment.

According to the amended filing, Greenspan said he did not recall seeing the word ‘Tinubu’ on a single page of the documents provided by the government.

Tinubu’s lawyers, however, argued that FOIA was created primarily to give the public information about government activities and not to expose private information about individuals simply because government agencies possess it.

They cited a 1989 U.S. Supreme Court decision and argued that the disclosure of records about private citizens could reveal “little or nothing about an agency’s own conduct.”

The lawyers said the remaining information sought by Greenspan was protected under FOIA Exemption 7(C), which covers certain law-enforcement records where disclosure could invade personal privacy.

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has slammed opposition politicians for criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day speech.

Naija News reports that Onanuga accused the opposition of ignoring Tinubu’s position on economic reforms.

Speaking via a post on 𝕏 on Friday, the presidential aide said some politicians had prepared their reactions before Tinubu delivered the October 1 address.

He said they ignored what he described as an ‘immutable truth’ in the President’s speech.

The ​Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that his return to Rivers State ahead of the 2027 election is for the benefit of his people and not for self-interest.

Naija News reports that Wike made this known during a strategic consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Akpor Kingdom in Obio-Akpor Local Government, Rivers State.

Wike said politics is driven by the collective interest of the people rather than perpetual animosity.

Wike emphasized that his political alignment with President Bola Tinubu remains unshakable and expanding his political base is essential for delivering democratic dividends.

Reflecting on the political trajectory that led to his appointment as FCT Minister, Wike noted that working with Tinubu was an extraordinary milestone that defied political convention.

He charged political actors in the state not to be distracted by social media criticism regarding his open-door policy toward former detractors, asserting that true political strength lies in numerical superiority.

Wike also called on traditional rulers, clergy, and community leaders to unite behind a single political direction.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, knows the party’s mission to defeat his principal in the 2027 election will fail.

Naija News reports that Amaechi, previously, during a Trust TV interview before he became Atiku’s running mate, asserted that the ADC presidential candidate is unelectable because his history of winning party primaries has never translated into a general election victory. LocalMetro News

According to the former Minister of Transportation, while Atiku has a track record of winning internal party primaries since 1992, he consistently loses the main presidential elections.

He further argued that electability in a general election matters more than winning party tickets, stating he hopes Atiku fails a primary for the first time.

Reacting to the video via his 𝕏 handle, Onanuga said Amaechi knows his joint ticket with Atiku is a joke.

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the legality of its Rivers State governorship candidate, Kingsley Chinda.

He questioned whether Chinda’s name was actually contained in the verified All Progressives Congress (APC) membership register validly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports that Eze was reacting to the recent judgment of the Supreme Court on the validity of Sections 77(5), 77(6), 77(7) and 84(2) of the Electoral Act, 2026, describing it as a significant judicial reaffirmation that political parties must conduct their internal electoral processes within the bounds of the law.

Section 77(5) requires that only members whose names appear in the party’s register submitted to INEC within the prescribed period may participate in the relevant party exercise, while Section 77(6) prohibits the use of a different membership register for that exercise.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, Eze argued that the issue before Nigerians is no longer political propaganda but strict legal compliance.

The ADC chieftain added that the Supreme Court’s latest pronouncement must therefore be understood within the broader constitutional principle that no political party is above the law and no candidate is entitled to a nomination founded upon a process that does not satisfy the mandatory requirements of the Electoral Act.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, have paid tribute to late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, for creating Bayelsa State in 1996.

Both leaders said the Ijaw people would remain grateful to Abacha for creating a separate state for them out of the former Rivers State.

Jonathan spoke on Thursday night during the celebration of Bayelsa’s 30th anniversary and an award ceremony held in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The former president said the creation of Bayelsa had brought significant benefits to the people, despite the challenges the state had faced over the years.

He said some young people had questioned what the state had achieved in 30 years, but maintained that Bayelsans had made considerable progress since its creation.

The former president also dedicated the award presented to him at the event to his late political mentor and former governor of Bayelsa, Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

Jonathan credited Alamieyeseigha with bringing him into politics by choosing him as his deputy when he was governor of the state.

He also commended Governor Diri for organizing the anniversary celebration and recognizing individuals who contributed to the creation and development of Bayelsa.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has spoken on his current health challenges, saying he is experiencing difficulty walking and swelling in different parts of his body.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known during a visit to Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, where he went to offer support to the ailing actor. BreakingNews Alerts

Edochie said he is currently unable to walk properly and has noticed swelling that affects different parts of his body at different times.

According to him, his hand was swollen during the visit, while the swelling sometimes affects his leg and later reduces.

Despite the challenges, the veteran actor said he remains hopeful that his condition will improve.

He also expressed concern about the possibility of becoming a burden to people around him, reflecting on his current physical state.

Nigerian comedian, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, popularly known as DeeOne, has dared reality TV star, Phyna, to fight Tacha and Illebaya.

This follows Phyna’s boxing match challenge to Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia.

Naija News reports that Phyna, after defeating Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, on Thursday night, told organisers she would like to face Etinosa in her next match.

Reacting to the development, DeeOne, in a video on his Instagram page, criticized Phyna for going after older celebrities.

DeeOne challenged Phyna to face DJ Dimple Nipple and other young celebrities within her age bracket for a boxing match.

Manchester City has challenged the findings of the Premier League Commission in its ongoing disciplinary case after formally filing a comprehensive appeal against the opinion.

Naija News reports that the English Premier League champions confirmed that they submitted the appeal at 7pm on Thursday, October 1, 2026, raising several grounds against the Commission’s position.

In a statement published on the club’s official website on Friday, City described the Commission’s opinion as unsafe, alleging that it contained “clear material errors, of law, principle and fact”.

The club also maintained its position that it was innocent of the allegations brought against it by the Premier League.

Manchester City insisted that a comprehensive body of evidence supports its defence and expressed confidence in its position as the disciplinary process continues.

The club said it remained committed to respecting due process but explained that it was limited in what it could publicly disclose while the proceedings were ongoing.

The appeal will now form part of the next stage of the disciplinary process, with the final decision yet to be determined.

Argentina’s plan to permanently retire Lionel Messi’s iconic No. 10 shirt has been blocked by FIFA regulations.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) reportedly wanted to retire the shirt after Messi decided to end his international career after more than two decades with the national team.

Naija News reports that Messi announced his international retirement on August 31 and is expected to make his farewell appearance on October 6, when Argentina faces Benin in a friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. BreakingNews Alerts

The Inter Miami forward has made 207 international appearances and scored 125 goals for Argentina, wearing the No. 10 shirt throughout much of his international career.

However, FIFA regulations require teams competing in international final tournaments to use squad numbers from 1 to 26. The rule prevents Argentina from permanently retiring the No. 10 shirt.

Liberia faced a similar situation after retiring the No. 14 shirt in honour of former striker and president George Weah. FIFA regulations later required the country to use the number during its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has yet to decide who will inherit Messi’s shirt.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.