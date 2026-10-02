Jonathan Reveals Why Bayelsans Remain Grateful To Late Abacha

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, have paid tribute to late military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, for creating Bayelsa State in 1996.

Both leaders said the Ijaw people would remain grateful to Abacha for creating a separate state for them out of the former Rivers State.

Jonathan spoke on Thursday night during the celebration of Bayelsa’s 30th anniversary and an award ceremony held in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The former president said the creation of Bayelsa had brought significant benefits to the people, despite the challenges the state had faced over the years.

He said some young people had questioned what the state had achieved in 30 years, but maintained that Bayelsans had made considerable progress since its creation.

Jonathan said, “Although we have not reached where we are supposed to be, I am happy where we are. I am happy that Bayelsa State was created, and we have gained tremendously. Most people might not know, we have gained tremendously following the creation of the state.

“Bayelsans will always remain grateful to late Gen. Sani Abacha who made it possible for Bayelsa to be among the last six states he created.”

The former president also dedicated the award presented to him at the event to his late political mentor and former governor of Bayelsa, Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha.

Jonathan credited Alamieyeseigha with bringing him into politics by choosing him as his deputy when he was governor of the state.

He also commended Governor Diri for organizing the anniversary celebration and recognizing individuals who contributed to the creation and development of Bayelsa.

Speaking at the event, Diri also expressed appreciation to Abacha on behalf of the Ijaw people for creating the state on October 1, 1996.

The governor described the creation of Bayelsa as an important moment in the history of the Ijaw nation, saying it helped address years of political marginalization and injustice.

He explained that Abacha might be remembered differently by different people, but the Ijaw people would continue to recognize him for creating a state where they could have a common identity.

Diri said, “If at every point in my remarks I keep calling him, it is because of what God used him to do for the Ijaw ethnic nationality. As I said yesterday, General Abacha might mean different things to different people, but to Bayelsans, he is the one who freed us from oppression.

“He freed us from injustice and gave a homogenous state for a people that had been balkanized into various states, and making us minority in some.”

Other personalities honoured at the anniversary included the late Major Isaac Adaka Boro, Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye and former military administrators of the state.

They included the late Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (rtd), Navy Captain Phillip Ayeni (rtd), Police Commissioner Habu Daura (rtd) and Colonel Edor Obi (rtd).

Former Bayelsa Governor and immediate past senator representing the state, Seriake Dickson, was also among those recognized at the event, Naija News reports.