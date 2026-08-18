This Must Be Stopped – Jonathan Faults Govs’ Invasion Of States During Off-Cycle Elections

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condemned the recent trend of political leaders, including serving governors, converging in a state during off-cycle elections.

He said that if allowed to continue, this development could threaten Nigeria’s fragile democracy.

Jonathan made the call in a statement signed and issued on Tuesday, August 18, in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the former President’s remark comes following the just-concluded Osun Governorship Election, where All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and their entourage stormed Osogbo, the state capital, to support the candidate of their party, Bola Oyebamiji, who eventually came second behind Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party after results were announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Jonathan observed that similar events occurred during governorship elections in Ekiti and Ondo States.

He stressed that if left unchecked, the trend could undermine Nigeria’s fragile democracy.

While commending INEC, security agencies, political parties and the people of Osun for their conduct in the Osun election, Jonathan insists that political mobilisation on election day must have boundaries.

“While we commend the electoral process itself, there are developments surrounding the election and, more importantly, an emerging trend in political conduct during off-cycle elections that raises concerns.”

“The growing practice whereby serving governors, senior political office holders, party leaders and other influential government functionaries, accompanied by large number of aides and heavy security details from outside a state, converge on states where elections are being conducted raises an issue that demands national attention.

“The conduct witnessed around the recent elections in Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states was, in my view, unusual. It is not a practice that should become normal in a democratic society,” he said.

I Ordered Their Withdrawal – Says Jonathan

He recalled that, as president, similar situations and events happened under his administration during the 2013 Anambra and 2014 Ekiti governorship elections, but he took decisive actions.

“Upon being briefed, I ordered party leaders and senior government officials to leave the states immediately,” the former President noted.

“Political parties are entitled to campaigning, mobilising their supporters and deploying their legitimate party structures. That is an essential part of democracy.

“However, there is a point at which political mobilisation, particularly when it involves the overwhelming presence of serving governors, senior public officials and powerful political actors from across the country on election day, can create an atmosphere of apprehension, intimidation, bullying and undue pressure.

“We must ask ourselves whether the increasing deployment of political power and large-scale mobilisation by senior office holders on election day in states holding elections is consistent with the spirit of free, fair and peaceful democratic competition. This hardly happens in other democratic countries.

“We must not allow political competition to become a contest in which victory is perceived as something that must be achieved at all costs,” Jonathan said.

“If the current trend becomes established, what happens when governors from opposing political parties begin to descend on every state holding a competitive election?

“What happens when each party seeks to match political power with political power, governmental influence with governmental influence, and mobilisation with counter-mobilisation?

“Such a development would not strengthen our democracy. It would deepen political tensions and could make elections increasingly resemble battles for political survival rather than peaceful contests for the mandate of the people,” he stated.

“Those of us who have occupied public offices must recognise that our conduct carries a greater responsibility.

“The power and influence attached to public office should be used to strengthen democratic institutions, not to create apprehension among political opponents or citizens,” Jonathan added, while urging the National Peace Committee to convene, as soon as practicable, a stakeholders’ engagement to provide a neutral and constructive platform for political leaders and other stakeholders to reflect on the emerging practices around elections and agree on standards that would protect Nigeria democracy and preserve peace.

He said that the engagement should bring together key stakeholders, including the leadership of registered political parties and INEC.

Other stakeholders, according to him, should include relevant security agencies, the leadership of the National Assembly, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigeria Governors’ Forum; civil society organisations and the media, to interrogate what he described as the troubling trend.

“I believe that the National Peace Committee is particularly well placed to lead this conversation because of the confidence and moral authority it has built over the years in bringing political leaders together at moments of national tension.

“An early national conversation can help us establish appropriate boundaries and expectations for political conduct before practices that are unusual today become accepted as normal tomorrow,” the former president said.