Independence Day: Ex-President, Jonathan Makes Requests From Nigerians

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Nigerians to place peace, national unity and justice above other considerations as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Jonathan, in his Independence Day message on Thursday, said the forthcoming electoral cycle would provide an opportunity to assess the country’s progress in democratic governance.

The former President also called on citizens to remain patriotic and committed to Nigeria’s unity as political activities intensify ahead of the elections.

He said, “In a few months, we will enter another electoral season, a period that will test our democratic maturity. I urge all Nigerians to remain patriotic and prioritise actions that safeguard peace, unity, and justice.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 66 years as an independent nation, Jonathan said the country has faced several difficulties but has repeatedly shown resilience in overcoming them.

He urged Nigerians to draw strength from the country’s history while remaining hopeful about its future.

“Today, our nation marks another significant milestone in its journey of nationhood. Sixty-six years ago, we secured our independence and took our destiny into our own hands.

“Through the years, Nigeria has faced numerous challenges, but through our collective resilience, we have always emerged triumphant.

“As we reflect on this journey, let us remain steadfast in faith and hope, and continue to work in unity,” he said.

The former President said Nigeria has considerable opportunities for development if it properly harnesses its diversity and human and natural resources.

He particularly appealed to young Nigerians not to lose hope, urging them to help build a country capable of providing better opportunities for future generations.

“The years ahead hold immense possibilities, provided we harness our diversity and our abundant natural and human resources to drive sustainable development.

“To our youth and fellow citizens, let us maintain hope, show courage, and work with faith toward a better country that guarantees a prosperous future for generations to come,” he said.

Jonathan said achieving a more prosperous and peaceful Nigeria would also depend on the quality of leadership at all levels.

He called on political and public office holders to show greater patriotism and accept responsibility for addressing the country’s economic and social challenges.

According to him, leaders must prioritise sacrifice, accountability, good governance and respect for the rule of law.

“Yet, for this future to be realised, leadership must rise to the occasion. To leaders at all levels, this moment demands absolute responsibility and deeper patriotism.

“We must confront our pressing social and economic challenges by prioritising personal sacrifice, good governance, accountability, and strict adherence to the rule of law,” Jonathan said.

The former President also urged citizens to contribute to national development and remain committed to building a peaceful and equitable society.

“Let us remain dedicated, showing greater commitment and sacrifice in national service to build a truly peaceful, secure, and equitable nation for ourselves and the generations ahead,” he added.