Jonathan Gets Chieftaincy Title In Bauchi

The Bauchi Emirate has conferred the traditional title of Jigon Bauchi on former President Goodluck Jonathan in recognition of his contributions to democracy, peace and national unity in Nigeria.

The Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, conferred the title on Jonathan on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Emir’s Palace in Bauchi metropolis.

The monarch described Jonathan as a good leader and commended his commitment to promoting peace and democracy in the country.

Naija News reports that the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, led a delegation of government officials and other dignitaries to the palace for the ceremony.

Mohammed thanked the Bauchi Emirate for honouring the former president, saying the conferment reflected recognition of Jonathan’s contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development and national unity.

He said, “The conferment of this title reflects the recognition of Dr Goodluck Jonathan’s contributions to the development of democracy and national unity in Nigeria.”

The governor added that Jonathan’s leadership and contributions to the country remained worthy of recognition and commendation.

Responding, Jonathan expressed appreciation to the Emir and the people of Bauchi State for the honour.

Jonathan said, “I am deeply honoured by this recognition and I appreciate His Royal Highness, the Bauchi Emirate and the people of Bauchi State for this honour.”

The former president pledged to uphold the laws and traditions of the Bauchi Emirate Council and preserve the dignity associated with the title.

Jonathan said, “I will continue to respect the traditions and values of the Bauchi Emirate and ensure that the dignity attached to this title is upheld.”