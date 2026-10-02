Man City Challenges Premier League Commission’s Decision

Manchester City has challenged the findings of the Premier League Commission in its ongoing disciplinary case after formally filing a comprehensive appeal against the opinion.

Naija News reports that the English Premier League champions confirmed that they submitted the appeal at 7pm on Thursday, October 1, 2026, raising several grounds against the Commission’s position.

In a statement published on the club’s official website on Friday, City described the Commission’s opinion as unsafe, alleging that it contained “clear material errors, of law, principle and fact”.

The club also maintained its position that it was innocent of the allegations brought against it by the Premier League.

Manchester City insisted that a comprehensive body of evidence supports its defence and expressed confidence in its position as the disciplinary process continues.

The club said it remained committed to respecting due process but explained that it was limited in what it could publicly disclose while the proceedings were ongoing.

The appeal will now form part of the next stage of the disciplinary process, with the final decision yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reaffirmed his support for the club after an independent commission found City guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

Naija News reports that the commission ruled that Manchester City were guilty of all charges relating to financial breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. It also found the club guilty on all but one charge relating to its alleged failure to co-operate with the Premier League’s investigation.

The commission found that City arranged “sham contracts” with several commercial partners as part of a scheme to disguise more than £830 million in secret funding.

City have denied any wrongdoing and have until 2 October to appeal the verdict.

Guardiola, who left the club last summer after almost a decade in charge, declared his continued support for City in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever,” he wrote.

“I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran [Soriano], the players, staff, [manager] Enzo [Maresca] and you, our unique supporters.

“Let me be clear: we will get through this together.

“I love you all.”

Guardiola joined City in July 2016 and won six Premier League titles during his tenure, including a record four consecutive titles from 2020-21. He also guided the club to the Champions League, three FA Cups and five League Cups.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager had previously insisted he would remain with City even if the club were relegated as a result of the financial charges.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said the club remains confident it can prove its innocence, while chief executive Ferran Soriano claimed on Tuesday that “irrefutable evidence” had been ignored by the commission.

The club said it was “both disappointed and surprised” by the guilty verdict.