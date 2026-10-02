Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 2nd October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 2nd October, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has said reducing the cost of living remains the central focus of his administration, noting that the government will pursue the goal by cutting the cost of producing and transporting goods and services.

Naija News reports that the President stated this in his Independence Day address to Nigerians as the country celebrated its 66th anniversary.

Tinubu said Nigeria had endured civil conflict, military rule, economic crises, insecurity and political instability over the decades but had continued to survive because of the resilience of its citizens.

He said the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers went beyond attaining independence, stressing that they sought to build a country where citizens could enjoy freedom, dignity, opportunity and a better quality of life.

The President said the anniversary provided an opportunity to reflect honestly on Nigeria’s journey and the decisions that had shaped the country’s economic fortunes.

He argued that years of postponing difficult economic decisions had allowed distortions to become deeply entrenched.

According to Tinubu, the country had now reached a new phase after about three years of economic reforms, with the focus shifting from correcting distortions to creating shared prosperity.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to address the grievances surrounding the case of convicted Biafra agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, and explain the continued detention of Sheikh Sani Khalifa Zaria and Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), also challenged the Federal Government to account for cash transfers reportedly made to millions of Nigerians, explain the country’s rising debt and address the hardship facing citizens.

‎Naija News reports that the former vice president made the demands on Thursday in Abuja during his address to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

‎He also criticised the Tinubu administration over the cost of living, insecurity, unpaid workers’ entitlements and the handling of public funds, arguing that many Nigerians had yet to experience the prosperity promised by the government.

‎Atiku called on the Tinubu administration to ensure that the rule of law was applied fairly, raising concerns about the continued detention of Sheikh Sani Khalifa Zaria and Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai.

‎He said the authorities needed to provide explanations concerning their detention and address questions about due process.

Public servants across Nigeria have been directed to begin a three-day nationwide warning strike from Friday, October 2 to Sunday, October 4, 2026, after the federal government failed to address demands presented by the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC).

The directive was contained in a statement on Thursday, October 1, signed by the JNPSNC National Secretary, Comrade Olowoyo Gbenga.

Naija News understands that the directive affects workers in the federal, state and local government services, including employees of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The council, in its letter, also instructed its affiliated unions and officials to mobilise members for the industrial action.

Recall that the Union had called on President Bola Tinubu to address their demands in his Independence anniversary speech, or else public servants nationwide would commence a three-day warning strike.

The demands include a reduction in petrol price, payment of the wage award, and commencement of 2027 minimum wage negotiations.

However, Gbenga said the President’s speech failed to address their demands.

After the deadline expired, the council confirmed that the industrial action would proceed.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has recalled how late former President Muhammadu Buhari persuaded him to accept the position of SGF after he initially turned down the offer.

Naija News reports that Lawal made the disclosure during an interview with Trust TV, where he spoke about his relationship with Buhari and how he became part of the administration.

According to Lawal, shortly after Buhari assumed office as president, the former president contacted him to ask whether he was interested in serving as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Lawal said he told Buhari that he was not familiar with the responsibilities attached to the office and did not want the position.

He said Buhari, however, insisted that he was suitable for the job and tried to convince him to accept the appointment.

He recalled telling Buhari that he already had different expectations from the administration and was more interested in securing government contracts or possibly obtaining an oil well.

Lawal said Buhari responded by jokingly calling him a thief before he eventually left the discussion.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has challenged the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, to explain how the Federal Government transferred money to more than 10 million vulnerable Nigerians who benefited from the ₦75,000 conditional cash transfer programme.

Naija News recalls that Yilwatda, speaking with journalists after a three-day retreat of the APC National Executive Council in Maiduguri, Borno State, said the beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s ₦75,000 conditional cash transfer programme were largely poor Nigerians without phones, television sets, or access to social media.

He said, “Mind you, these people who are poor and vulnerable don’t have telephones to make calls; they are not on social media. They don’t have a television. They cannot come and challenge and discuss as we are doing here, but they are out there.”

However, speaking during his Independence Day address on Thursday, Atiku questioned how the beneficiaries were identified, contacted and paid, particularly in parts of Borno and Yobe affected by insecurity.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of playing dirty politics.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed shared his concerns during an appearance on Arise News.

He stated that the opposition political parties cannot sleep with both eyes closed as the 2027 general elections draw closer.

Baba-Ahmed said this on Wednesday when he featured in an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time.

The former Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Political Matters lamented that about five of the eight opposition political parties have court cases.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has approved a request by the family of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, for a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Naija News reports that the family made this known through its lawyer, Oladayo Ogungbe, in a statement issued on September 29, 2026.

According to the lawyer, the family submitted the petition to the Inspector-General of Police on April 14, 2026, while it was received at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on May 7.

The petition raised concerns over issues identified in the earlier investigation and called for a fresh examination of the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Following the submission, the Inspector-General approved the request and directed that it be forwarded to the Lagos State Police Command for further action.

The family was subsequently informed that the matter had been assigned to officers of the Special Enquiry Bureau, who were tasked with carrying out further investigations.

The lawyer said a representative of the Aloba family had already been invited by the new investigative team and had begun engaging with the officers handling the case.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has opened up on her early struggles with fame and the attention that came with her growing music career.

Naija News reports that Tems made the disclosure while speaking on an episode of The Boost Podcast, where she recalled that she was uncomfortable with being recognized publicly despite wanting to succeed as a musician.

The singer said she initially tried to keep her identity private and maintain a normal life away from public attention.

According to her, she sometimes denied being Tems when fans recognized her, especially at airports and other public places.

She explained that she was afraid of losing the private life she had before becoming widely known.

However, as her music career grew and more people began recognizing her, she found it increasingly difficult to stay away from the spotlight.

She eventually began adjusting to the attention that came with her success.

Carlos Queiroz has stepped down as head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars for the second time this year following their 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed that it had mutually agreed with Queiroz to terminate his contract following discussions between both parties. The decision came after Ghana suffered consecutive qualifying defeats to Ivory Coast and The Gambia, conceding six goals in the two matches.

Queiroz returned to the Black Stars in April after Otto Addo was sacked, taking charge just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He guided Ghana to the last 32 of the tournament before resigning following their elimination by Colombia.

The former Real Madrid manager later reversed his decision and signed a new contract on September 2, but his second spell lasted only two matches. Ghana lost 2-0 to Ivory Coast before suffering the 4-2 defeat to The Gambia, leaving Queiroz with two losses from two AFCON qualifying matches.

Rafael Leão will wear Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic No.7 shirt for Portugal’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches after the veteran forward left the national team camp.

UEFA confirmed the change in Portugal’s revised squad list ahead of Thursday evening’s clash with Denmark in Copenhagen.

Leão, who normally wears No.17 for the national team, has been assigned the No.7 shirt for the matches against Denmark and Norway.

New call-up Fábio Silva has taken Leão’s previous No.17 shirt.

The change comes after Ronaldo left the Portugal camp on Wednesday following reported tensions with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on Sunday after starting the previous match, a 1-0 win against Wales.