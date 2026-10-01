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I Didn’t Want To Be In The Spotlight, Wanted To Continue My Secret Life – Tems

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Tems
Tems

Key Takeaways

  • Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, said she struggled early with fame and felt uncomfortable being recognised in public.
  • Tems told The Boost Podcast she tried to keep her identity private, sometimes denying she was Tems when fans spotted her at airports and other places.
  • She said fear of losing her private life drove her actions, but as her music career grew she began adjusting to the spotlight and attention.

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has opened up on her early struggles with fame and the attention that came with her growing music career.

Naija News reports that Tems made the disclosure while speaking on an episode of The Boost Podcast, where she recalled that she was uncomfortable with being recognized publicly despite wanting to succeed as a musician.

The singer said she initially tried to keep her identity private and maintain a normal life away from public attention.

According to her, she sometimes denied being Tems when fans recognized her, especially at airports and other public places.

She explained that she was afraid of losing the private life she had before becoming widely known.

However, as her music career grew and more people began recognizing her, she found it increasingly difficult to stay away from the spotlight.

She eventually began adjusting to the attention that came with her success.

She said: “I would go to the airport and people say, ‘You’re Tems.’ I will be like, ‘No, I’m not Tems.’ I was so afraid, I wanted to continue my secret life, and I was like, ‘God please, I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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