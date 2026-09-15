I Have Left The Streets – Tems Sparks Dating Rumours

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has declared that she is officially off the streets.

Naija News reports that the Grammy-winning singer made the statement during a TikTok livestream while discussing dating and her experiences with men.

Tems expressed frustration with men who waste her time and declared that she no longer has to deal with such situations.

She said: “I don’t like it when guys waste my time. But for me, never again. I don’t have that problem anymore. I have left the streets; I wouldn’t even say I was ever on the streets. I don’t have that problem anymore.”

However, the singer did not reveal the identity of any man or directly announce that she is currently in a relationship.

Tems has largely kept her romantic life away from public attention.

In other news, Tems has shared her view on romantic relationships with Nigerian celebrities, saying she does not see herself dating or approaching them for love.

The songstress was asked if she would make a move on Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye if she had the chance.

In her response, she said she knows who he is but does not have a personal relationship with him.

She added that she prefers to keep relationships within the Nigerian entertainment space strictly friendly.