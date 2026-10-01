IGP Orders Fresh Probe Into Mohbad’s Death

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has approved a request by the family of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, for a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Naija News reports that the family made this known through its lawyer, Oladayo Ogungbe, in a statement issued on September 29, 2026.

According to the lawyer, the family submitted the petition to the Inspector-General of Police on April 14, 2026, while it was received at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on May 7.

The petition raised concerns over issues identified in the earlier investigation and called for a fresh examination of the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

Following the submission, the Inspector-General approved the request and directed that it be forwarded to the Lagos State Police Command for further action.

The family was subsequently informed that the matter had been assigned to officers of the Special Enquiry Bureau, who were tasked with carrying out further investigations.

The lawyer said a representative of the Aloba family had already been invited by the new investigative team and had begun engaging with the officers handling the case.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

His death triggered widespread public concern and led to investigations by the police and other authorities into the circumstances surrounding his final hours.