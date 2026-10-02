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I’m Not Walking, Parts Of My Body Are Swollen – Pete Edochie Opens Up On Health Challenge

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Pete Edochie
Pete Edochie

Key Takeaways

  • Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, said he is currently having difficulty walking and parts of his body keep swelling at different times.
  • Pete Edochie spoke during a visit to Ghanaian actor, Emmanuel Armah, in Accra, where he went to offer support to the ailing actor.
  • Pete Edochie said he still hopes to recover, but fears becoming a burden to people around him because of his current condition.

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has spoken on his current health challenges, saying he is experiencing difficulty walking and swelling in different parts of his body.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known during a visit to Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Armah in Accra, where he went to offer support to the ailing actor.

Edochie said he is currently unable to walk properly and has noticed swelling that affects different parts of his body at different times.

According to him, his hand was swollen during the visit, while the swelling sometimes affects his leg and later reduces.

Despite the challenges, the veteran actor said he remains hopeful that his condition will improve.

He also expressed concern about the possibility of becoming a burden to people around him, reflecting on his current physical state.

He said: “Sitting down here, I’m not very well myself. I’m not walking, that is a problem for me now, but I still have hope that I will recover myself. Sometimes I get up and parts of my body are swollen. After sometime it goes down again. Like my hand is swollen now, later my leg. Just take me. Don’t let me bother the people who are around me. No. Just take me.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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