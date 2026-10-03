My Friends Deserted Me, Bishop Collected My Money – Julius Agwu Breaks Down

Nigerian comedian and actor, Julius Agwu has opened up on how his health crisis affected his career, finances and relationships.

Naija News recalls that the comedian underwent major brain surgery in the United States in 2015, following the discovery of two growths in his brain.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the Beer Parlour Talk Show, Agwu disclosed that he experienced loss and isolation while battling serious health challenges.

Agwu, speaking about the ordeal, broke down in tears, saying some people close to him deserted him when he needed support most.

“The God wey I dey serve, anybody wey get hand for wetin happen to me. I will be there and ask myself, what kind of life is this?” Agwu said emotionally.

He further alleged that some of his friends stopped communicating with him, while a bishop who had been managing him allegedly collected his money before their relationship deteriorated

“My friends deserted me. This bishop that I’m talking about, he was managing me, he collected my money, they stopped talking to me. It is well,” he said.

Agwu’s emotional account comes years after he underwent major brain surgery in the United States in 2015, following the discovery of two growths in his brain.

The comedian has previously spoken about the severity of the experience, including his account that he died and later regained consciousness while being taken to a mortuary.