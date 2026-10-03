Tinubu Didn’t Kill Your Mother, She Was Sick – Wike Blasts Amaechi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, over his claim that the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu contributed to the death of his mother.

Naija News reports that Amaechi had attributed the difficulty he faced in getting medication for his late mother to the rising cost of drugs under the Tinubu administration.

Wike, while speaking to members of the Uzugbani Ekpeye National Executive Council at Ekpeye House in Ahoada, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, questioned how Amaechi, despite his long years in public office and political career, could say he was unable to provide medication for his mother.

Amaechi served as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007, governor of the state from 2007 to 2015, and Minister of Transportation from 2015 to 2023.

He also questioned whether Amaechi’s family members and wealthy associates could not have assisted him with the cost of his mother’s treatment.

The minister referred to Amaechi’s wife as an industrialist and also mentioned the former governor’s associates who, according to him, had access to private jets and later attended the burial.

He said: “Tinubu’s policies killed my mother. Before Tinubu came, my mother was healthy. After 2023, it was difficult for me to buy drugs for my mother.

“Again, you said it was Tinubu that killed his mother. It was Tinubu’s administration that led to not being able to buy drugs for his mother. This one, a speaker for eight years, from 1999 to 2007. This one, a governor for eight years, from 2007 to 2015. This one, a minister for eight years, from 2015 to 2023. And your mother was sick, and you are telling the whole world that because of the policy of Tinubu, you couldn’t buy drugs for your mother, and so your mother died.

“Yet, an industrialist couldn’t give you money to buy drug for your mother. Yet, you didn’t know that you had friends who had private jets, who would come down to bury a mother whom you could not buy drug for, for her to survive? You didn’t tell them, ‘My mother was sick, can you help me? Give me money, let me buy drug.’ Let me tell you the truth, they gave you money. And then they came to bury your mother, and you accepted it.

“In one of his videos, he said if ADC wins election, his mother will be very happy. So, the only condition is that his mother will not be happy if ADC does not win. Too bad! She will not be happy that ADC will not win. You are the one who said your mother would be happy if ADC wins. How can you bring a loved one who’s gone to bring in politics?

“It is unfortunate people can descend so low to use their mother to play politics. But all of us should pray that the old woman who died would have rest, would have peace with her Creator.”