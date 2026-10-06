2027: ‘It Is APC All The Way’ – Gov. Aiyedatiwa Clarifies Stance On Wike’s Rainbow Coalition

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has clarified that he has no problem with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, or his Rainbow Coalition.

Naija News reports that Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been associated with the Rainbow Coalition, a cross-party political platform supporting President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

However, the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has rejected the cross-party political arrangement involving All Progressives Congress (APC) members, arguing that such an alliance could undermine Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Despite the rejection, Wike has continued to reaffirm his support for Tinubu’s re-election, saying securing victory for the President in the 2027 presidential election remains his major political priority.

Responding to questions about the cross-party coalition during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Aiyedatiwa said although he maintains a good relationship with Wike, his political allegiance in Ondo remains with the APC.

He, however, said there was nothing wrong with the Rainbow Coalition, noting that politics revolves around interests, relationships and alliances.

Aiyedatiwa also likened the Rainbow Coalition to the various support groups backing Tinubu’s re-election bid, adding that there was nothing wrong with such a platform if its objective was to support the President.

He said, “In my state, it is APC all the way, that does not mean that I don’t have relationship with Wike. I don’t have any problem with Wike.

“Politics is about interest, relationships, alliances if you like. So, Rainbow Coalition being led by His Excellency Honourable Minister Nyesom Wike, there is nothing wrong in having coalition or alliances, it’s all about interests, who wants to be part of that, you choose.

There is freedom of association of being a member of one group, coalition or another just as we have a lot of support groups supporting the president. So, if Rainbow Coalition is also in form of a support group too for the president, what is wrong in that, nothing.”